In 2021, torrential rain caused the Nicomekl to overflow its banks in Langley City. A $120,000 review of the flood plain has been completed, with federal-provincial funding. (Langley Advance Times file)

Just-completed flood plain study will help prevention efforts in Langley City: MLAs

Federal-provincial initiative contributed $120,000 to remapping

A just-completed federal-provincial program that remapped Langley City’s flood plain along the Nicomekl River will mean a safer future, said New Democrat MLAs Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, April 26, the two MLAs said the study will help flood prevention efforts by the City.

“Reducing the risk of floods is top of mind all across the province, especially after the extreme weather that hit the Fraser Valley in 2021,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley- East.

“The City of Langley is undertaking important work to look ahead [at future flooding risks], and the province and federal government are pleased to support them,” Dykeman added.

The City of Langley received $120,000 in funding for their Nicomekl River flood project that mapped Langley City’s floodplain for the Nicomekl River, updating the city’s hydraulic model and completing a comprehensive survey of the watercourse tributaries and cross sections.

“The Nicomekl River runs right through the City of Langley, and it’s incredibly important for people that live along the river to know that their safety and their homes are a priority,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley.

“Having a better understanding of this floodplain will help make sure that flood prevention infrastructure is as sturdy and efficient as possible,” Mercier went on to say.

It was one of 24 projects funded by an $11 million joint B.C.-Canada program part of the National Disaster Mitigation Program, which cost-shares expenses between the federal, provincial and territorial governments.

Langley City has a floodplain elevation bylaw, which requires all the new developments to be built to withstand a one-in-200-year flood event.

In January of this year, City Council members responding to a Langley Advance Times “At Your Service” survey advised staff were preparing a report to council to update the current floodplain elevation bylaw, which sets minimum flood construction levels (FCLs) at Nicomekl River, Murray Creek, Logan Creek, and Jeffries Brook, in order to respond to the increased risk of flood damages due to climate change.

It was expected this spring.

B.C. Floods 2021

