Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

Politicians and religious leaders will join mourners in Toronto this evening to remember those killed and injured Monday after a van plowed into dozens of pedestrians along a busy street.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Kathleen Wynne are both expected to attend the “Toronto Strong” vigil at Mel Lastman Square, near the site of the attack in the north end of the city, though neither is scheduled to make remarks.

Listed speakers at the event include rabbis, an imam and a Buddhist monk.

Police say uniformed officers will be present and visible at the event to ensure the public remains safe throughout the vigil.

READ: Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

“The public needs to get together and start the healing process and somehow relate to each other,” said Katrina Arrogante, a police spokeswoman.

“Everybody is affected differently and in how hard they’ve taken this incident.”

Before the vigil, attendees will take part in what’s being billed as a walk of “healing and solidarity.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted about the event on Saturday, saying it will be a chance for the city to show the world how it responds to tragedy.

But even before the planned events, some have gathered at Mel Lastman Square to pay tribute, leaving boquets of flowers, hand-written posters and votive candles in a makeshift memorial.

On Friday, officials released the names of all eight women and two men who were killed in the incident.

They ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

By Sunday morning, a city-organized fundraiser for the families of those affected had raised more than $1.7 million.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.

Police say another three attempted murder charges are imminent.

The Canadian Press

