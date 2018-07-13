Photograph By SHAWN THOMPSON

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

The Shuswap Road fire east of Kamloops has now been mapped at 500 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Marla Catherall says crews remained on site overnight and continue to fight the blaze today.

She could not yet comment on progress made overnight or fire activity this morning.

Related: Evacuation order issued, Kamloops wildfire hits 380 hectares

A Kamloops man, Jules LaRue, posted a video on social media yesterday that shows that the fire may have started on his property.

He said on Facebook that the fire was likely sparked by an insurance contractor who was cutting metal in the backyard.

“Heat and wind, and sparks…” wrote LaRue.

LaRue reported that a on-site RCMP officer told him this as he arrived home.

Catherall could not confirm the legitimacy of this claim, but did say BC Wildfire Service fire origin and cause personnel were on scene to determine the cause.

Kamloops RCMP had closed Shuswap Road from Lafarge west to the Yellowhead Highway.

An update on the fire is expected this morning.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective
Next story
Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Just Posted

Cruise-in needs volunteers

This year will mark the second time that the Langley Good Times… Continue reading

Olympic torch in limbo

The people at Copperleaf Technologies were understandably pleased that they managed to… Continue reading

Governments pass the buck on marijuana smell

The smell of the marijuana operation owned by Canopy Growth continues to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Langley family ponder applying again, for another ‘dream renovation’

Hosts of the Worst to First reality TV show are hunting for homes to renovate for season 2.

Spectators invited to check out new dog sporting event in Langley

Langley hosts second-only Canadian mixed-breed dog trials at H.D. Stafford school this weekend.

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

Police incident closes Lions Gate Bridge in both directions

Friday morning commuters being directed to avoid the Vancouver bridge

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge lawyer facing child porn charges, conservation investigating kids feeding bears and more

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

Port Coquitlam fires staff in $75,000 copper theft scheme: city

Seven employees have been fired, believed to be involved in highly co-ordinated copper theft scheme

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Most Read