Keeping cool in Langley City: where to go

Jana Wooding (left) and her daughter joined friend Jaime Friesen with her four children at Douglas Park to cool off at the spray park on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Langley Advance Times file)

Here’s where Langley City residents can find some relief from the heat wave:

The city has expanded spray park hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Park washrooms and dog parks have running water, and some community organizations have opened their doors to people seeking shelter from the extreme heat.

City of Langley library at 20399 Douglas Cres. is air-conditioned and open to the public with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Current hours of operation are Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass has opened its doors and has been distrbuting water, freezies, baseball hats, and Gatorade. If you can donate any extreme weather supplies, please feel free to drop them off at that address.

Langley Township, meanwhile, is advising residents to visit spray parks, or book a session at their local swimming pool or the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, or book a visit at museum.tol.ca which has air-conditioned galleries.

Tips to Stay Safe and Beat the Heat:

• Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

• Close blinds and shutters during the daytime and open them at night. If it’s safe to do so, open windows at night to let in cooler air. If you have children in your home, make sure you’ve taken precautions to prevent falls from windows and balconies.

• If you do not have air-conditioning, take shelter in the coolest room in your home and use a fan. Blowing a fan across a pan of ice water can create a cool breeze.

• Cool showers and misting yourself and your clothing with cool water will help keep you from overheating.

• Check on older family, friends and neighbours to inquire if they are cool and drinking water.

• Schedule outdoor activities only during the coolest time of the day, avoiding 10 am to 2 pm when temperatures are the highest.

• If you must exercise, drink two to four glasses of non-alcoholic fluids each hour. Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

• Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle during warm weather.

• Ask a health professional how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the heat.

• Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower/bath, or air-conditioned spot, but be mindful to avoid crowded spaces and maintain a 2-metre distance from others.

Check-in regularly for signs of heat-related illness amongst those who live alone, particularly older people, those with mental illness or those who are unable to leave their homes that do not have air conditioners.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness:

• Dizziness/fainting

• Nausea/vomiting

• Rapid breathing and heartbeat

• Extreme thirst

• Decreased urination with unusually dark urine

• Confusion or changes in behaviour

• High body temperature

• Lack of coordination

If you think someone might have heat stroke, call 911.

If you need to talk to a nurse, call the Fraser Health Virtual Care line at 1-800-314-0999 from 10 am to 10 pm daily or 8-1-1 anytime.

