Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

A prolific Kelowna bike thief is facing charges after a brazen attempt to steal a bike from the parking lot of the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

On Dec. 5, an RCMP officer inside the detachment on Richter Street was looking down from the second floor at the parking lot when he observed a hooded male trying to gain entry into the secure fenced lot. The male attempted to open the locked pedestrian gate but then observed a vehicle leaving the lot through the sensor monitored gate and slipped into the restricted area.

Upon entry, the man went to the bike compound where one of the detachment’s bait bikes was located and waiting to be deployed in the community.

The man tried to flee on his new ride but was quickly apprehended by officers.

Brian Richard Harbison, 38, was held in police custody overnight and brought before a Judge this morning where he was charged with the following:

Break and Enter

Theft of Bike Under $5000

Possession of Break and Enter Tools

Breach of Recognizance

Breach of an Undertaking

“This brazen break-in and theft is not a common occurrence here at the Kelowna Detachment and the irony that Mr. Haribson would take a Bait bike from the RCMP compound has won him a night in jail and more criminal charges,” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP. “This incident is also a clear indication of how quickly and easily these criminals can gain entry into a locked area and steal any item of opportunity.”

RCMP reminds the public to stay alert and keep a watchful eye on any suspicious persons loitering around your building, parkade or other restricted areas. If you witness anyone acting suspicious and they are not associated to that location, please call the RCMP immediately as they might be waiting for an opportunity to commit a crime.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses in pedestrian hit and run

READ MORE: City of Kelowna urges people to donate to non-profits instead of directly to homeless

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.