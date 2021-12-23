A man was found dead in Kelowna on Dec.21 (file photo)

A man was found dead in Kelowna on Dec.21 (file photo)

Kelowna man found dead in trailer from possible carbon monoxide exposure

The 63-year-old man likely died from carbon monoxide exposure

A man was found dead in his trailer on Lougheed Rd. on Tuesday.

The man likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, say Kelowna RCMP.

When conducting a wellness check on Dec. 21, RCMP found the 63-year-old man dead, with a propane stove still burning in his trailer.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department are now warning the public to be aware of the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

One of the best ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is to install smoke and CO alarms in the home, avoid running vehicles, fueled engines, gas or charcoal grills indoors, and ensures vents for dryers, furnaces, stoves and fireplaces are clear of snow build up.

READ MORE: Why your travel essentials should include packing a carbon monoxide detector

READ MORE: 40 models of gas furnaces pose potential carbon monoxide risk, Technical Safety B.C. says

carbon monoxideCity of Kelowna

Previous story
COVID-19: Experts weigh in as B.C. prepares to address its rapid test lag
Next story
Man arrested in Chilliwack accused of stealing from Abbotsford flood victims

Just Posted

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

Mark Watson, CEO of ABI Wellness, is seen with Clayton, a man who benefitted from ABI’s innovative brain health recovery program. (Photo submitted: Mark Watson)
Company using innovative ways to heal brain injuries

North Delta’s Justin Ivanusec (pictured with vice-president of operations and assistant general manager Peter Toigo) has signed a standard WHL player agreement with the Vancouver Giants, the team announced on Dec. 22, 2021. The Giants selected the 15-year-old right winger 79th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft on Dec. 9, 2021. (Vancouver Giants/submitted photo)
North Delta’s Justin Ivanusec signs with Vancouver Giants

Teams of volunteers from Langley Meals on Wheels will be out this week delivering food and Christmas gifts to hundreds of local seniors and shut-ins ahead of the holidays. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Meal deliveries coming to shut-ins this holiday season