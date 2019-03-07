Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns

Brynn Jones, from Kelowna, posted a message and a fundraiser to his Facebook page

A member of the Kelowna-based Marijuana Party is hoping to drum up support for the volunteer-run Search and Rescue Society of British Columbia.

Brynn Jones posted a message on Facebook, saying “I spent about an hour today speaking to the director of search and rescue of British Columbia about how we as the party… can assist.”

The B.C. Marijuana Party is led by cannabis-advocate Marc Emery.

Search and rescue operations were not included in the 2019 B.C. budget, leaving the provincial organization scrambling as funding runs out in March, a move Jones called “unacceptable.”

“This is something that’s very important, regardless of whether it’s a political issue or social issue,” he said. Jones has now launched a Facebook fundraiser.

READ MORE: Busy year for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

In 2016 and 2017, the provincial government announced two one-time grants of $10 million and $5 million for the BC Search and Rescue Association to be shared between 80 groups.

There were hopes this year’s budget would include a long-term funding model for search and rescue, as proposed by BCSARA in 2015.

The Central Okanagan search and rescue team, as well as most chapters, are funded through grants and their own fundraising efforts.

Edward Henczel, communications officer with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, told Black Press Media he is aware of the fundraising efforts by Jones.

READ MORE: Concerns rise as B.C. search and rescue funding set to expire

The uncertainty comes amid increasing demand for search and rescue services in B.C.

The 80 SAR groups across the province are now responding to upward of 1,700 incidents every year, which is more ground SAR callouts than anywhere else across Canada.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says
Next story
Monthly shots control HIV as well as pills: studies

Just Posted

Local family stars in Highway Thru Hell

Al Quiring has rescued thousands of drivers on the Coquihalla Highway in his 30 years of towing.

Aldergrove Credit Union community pool to close for maintenance reasons

The ACUCC pool will be closed for maintenance purposes starting April 1.

VIDEO: Future of Langley’s Team Tardi champs in limbo

With more personnel changes facing the world junior championship team, skip questions what’s ahead

New forever home for senior cats

A long-time shelter cat adopted

Langley home sales down, but stronger than neighbours

Prices and sales are down across the board for homes.

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns

Brynn Jones, from Kelowna, posted a message and a fundraiser to his Facebook page

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Former Vancouver cop Don Owens involved in martial arts for 54 years

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Most Read