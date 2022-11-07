Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to assault charges stemming from UBCO wellness check

Const. Lacy Browning was charged with assault after conducting a wellness check on a UBCO student

Photos of Mona Wang after a January 2020 wellness check and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacy Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

A Kelowna RCMP officer entered a guilty plea on Nov. 7, in a provincial courtroom for what was to be the first day of an assault trial.

Const. Lacy Browning was called to execute a wellness check on UBCO student Mona Wang in January 2020.

When the officer arrived at her apartment Wang was allegedly found unresponsive and appeared to have harmed herself with pills, alcohol and a knife.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP charged with assault intends to plea not guilty

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie charged with assault in UBCO wellness check appears in court

Browning alleges that upon her arrival, Wang became combative. Browning said that Wang had to be forcefully restrained with handcuffs.

Security footage of the incident captured the officer dragging Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot.

Wang said that she sustained several injuries and posted photos of her abrasions from the incident to the internet.

The RCMP launched an investigation after the video footage came to light.

Wang launched a lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP, in 2020, alleging Browning left her with significant injuries after the wellness check. BC RCMP confirmed the two parties settled but refused to comment stating the details are covered under a confidentiality clause.

“Many individuals who have experienced assault by the RCMP are suffering in silence – not only from the trauma but also the lack of access to justice,” Wang wrote in a statement to the media after the settlement.

Browning is still facing two other lawsuits, which were filed shortly after Wang came forward, involving two unrelated incidents.

Browning was placed on administrative leave in 2020.

Browning entered the guilty plea on what was to be the first day of an assault trial. She will appear in court on Nov. 8 to fix a date for sentencing.

Resources for people experiencing a mental health crisis are readily available and free of charge. You can find help by calling the Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-833-456-4566 or the BC Crisis Center at 1-800-784-2433 (1-800-SUICIDE).

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

aggravated assaultassaultBreaking NewsCity of Kelownamental healthRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings
Next story
Firefighters have busy night during windstorm

Just Posted

A windstorm with heavy rain knocked down trees and power lines in Langley Township, including part of this large tree on Fort Langley’s Glover Road. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Firefighters have busy night during windstorm

For the first time in nine games, overtime was needed to determine a winner at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge being co-hosted by Langley Events Centre and Sungod Arena. Canada Red downed Canada White 4-3 on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Canada versus Canada goes into overtime at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley

Farmers impacted by the November 2021 floods were invited to share their experiences with the Flood Stories project at UFV. The photo shows the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Why can’t government act?

Longtime Langley City resident Sandra Brynjolfson, mayor-elect Nathan Pachal, Councillor Teri James attended the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission’s public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and expressed their concerns regarding the proposed boundary shifts. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley residents express concerns about electoral boundaries shift