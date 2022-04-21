(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating after children suffer burn-like injuries at park

Incident happened on April 18

RCMP confirm two young children suffered burn-like injuries after touching bear statues in Kelowna City Park.

Police say the incident happened on April 18. It appears an unknown substance may have been smeared on the statues. RCMP add the city had cleaned the statues on April 19th after the children’s mother called them.

The incident is similar to one that happened at Aspenwood Elementary school in Port Moody on April 14. Seven children were treated for minor injuries after an “unknown substance” was smeared across the school playground. Port Moody police believe the substance was hot sauce.

Kelowna RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

Read More: UPDATE: Person collecting for BC Cancer Foundation was legitimate, says Kelowna RCMP

Read More: UPDATE: Driver identified from early morning crash into Kelowna building

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownaparks

Previous story
Langley school budget boasts roofing, disability access, vehicle chargers
Next story
B.C. wants to know which jobs are too dangerous for young workers

Just Posted

A Chilliwack man has been sentenced for the shooting of two people outside a Langley hotel in November of 2020. Suspects jumped out of a burning van and left it to crash. (Langley Advance Times file)
Chilliwack man gets 10 years for attempted murder at Langley hotel

Katelyn Schroeder won gold and set a new Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) record at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Katelyn Schroeder takes gold at Canadian Swimming Trials

Langley School District’s board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley school budget boasts roofing, disability access, vehicle chargers

Langley City has imposed a moratorium on development south of 50th Avenue as a result of reaction to a proposed rowhouse development on 208th St. and 45A Avenue in the Uplands neighbourhood, an area of detached single family houses. (Langley City file)
VIDEO: Langley City approves moratorium on development south of 50th Ave.