Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP reviewing rough arrest after video shared on social media

The video shows an officer punching a man while arresting him for allegedly driving a stolen car

Video of a Kelowna Mountie punching a man pinned against a truck early Sunday morning (May 9) is making the rounds on social media, prompting an internal review of the arrest by the local detachment.

The video, posted to local Facebook group Kelowna Alert, shows an officer pushing a man up against a truck, striking him and demanding he put his hands on his head.

The officer then pins the man to the ground and appears to handcuff him.

The person who posted the video to social media said the officer’s actions constitute “excessive force and police brutality.”

“This is absolutely ridiculous and the officer had no right to use the force he did,” reads the post.

The Kelowna RCMP says it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding that incident and provided “context” for the video in a Monday afternoon release.

“We are aware of witness video of this arrest,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This file, and the actions of our officers, will be thoroughly reviewed through our internal processes.”

Mounties say the man arrested in the video is facing charges for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle, a Pontiac reported stolen from the impound lot of a local tow company on May 7.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, a tow truck driver reported to the RCMP he’d located the vehicle near the intersection of Gaston Avenue and Ellis Street, prompting a police response.

An officer arrived to find a man inside the vehicle, and the RCMP states the man was “uncooperative with the officer, actively resisted arrest, and refused to show the officer his hands while clenching his hands in the front at his waistband,” claiming several backup officers were required to assist.

Following the arrest, the RCMP says the suspect received medical treatment and was subsequently released from custody on conditions pending a future court date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Replica guns, drugs seized from Kelowna home

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.
Next story
Noel Booth, Douglas Park, RE Mountain, and Aldergrove Secondary see positive COVID tests

Just Posted

Langley RCMP say this woman was seen in a surveillance video on March 31, 2021 walking between two homes in the 8500-block of 205B Street minutes before a fire that saw one of the homes destroyed and the other sustain significant damage. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP search for possible arson suspect after fire damages 2 Willoughby homes

The fire was reported on March 31

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC: Westbound Highway 1 crash blocking left lane in Langley

Incident at 264th Street slowing morning commuters

Aldergrove legion branch #265. (Aldergrove Star files)
Final phase of $14 million federal support fund rolls out to legion branches

Branches still reeling from pandemic receive remaining $3.8 million in emergency funds

Italian flat leaf parsley can be used in pesto, replacing fresh basil. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
ON COOKING: Chef Dez does parsley pesto

Pesto traditionally has fresh basil but it can also be made with another fresh herb

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley sex offender faces trial on child pornography charges this fall

Kelly Glen Isbister was arrested in January

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Maple Ridge couple, two kids, turned away at New Brunswick border

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP reviewing rough arrest after video shared on social media

The video shows an officer punching a man while arresting him for allegedly driving a stolen car

Michael Bublé in video posted to Arts Club Theatre Company’s Youtube channel.
VIDEO: Arts Club alum Michael Bublé backs theatre company’s re-opening campaign

Pandemic has caused 15 months of suspended operations for Arts Club, founded in 1964

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Football player Christian Covington in photo posted to twitter.com/Chargers.
Surrey-raised NFLer Covington charged up to join Los Angeles team

Christian Covington, son of CFL Hall-of-Famer Grover Covington, grew up in the Sullivan Heights area

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Most Read