(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna taxi driver assaulted and robbed by passengers

The incident happened in the Mission the morning of Jan. 17

A taxi driver was assaulted in the Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

After picking up the men, the taxi took them to the Raymer Road and Riley Court area around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was then hit with a weapon, causing the taxi to drive into a fence.

The men robbed the driver and took off on foot. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no description of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Activists gather as trees cut down at Kelowna affordable housing project

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelownaRCMPtaxi

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As NDP gathers to talk strategy, MPs vow to keep Liberals at their word on pharmacare
Next story
B.C.’s off-road sports groups revved up about impact of gondola on trail access

Just Posted

Zach Hofer has become the latest member of his family to sign with Trinity Western University. (TWU)
Langley’s Zach Hofer becomes third family member to play for TWU Spartans

Playing for the Simon Fraser University (SFU) Red Leafs basketball team, Langley’s Jessica Wisotzki was at the top of the NCAA Division II rankings. (Wilson Wong/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Jessica Wisotzki tops NCAA standings

Costumed interpreters help visitors explore French-Canadian history at the Fort Langley National Historic Site during Vive les Voyageurs. (Fort Langley NHS/Special to The News)
French-Canadian culture celebrated at Fort Langley festival

Ty Halaburda, Carson Haynes, and Jesper Vikman tried to prevent a Tri-City goal Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15 at Langley Events Centre. Giants lost 7-3. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A new look, but another loss, for Vancouver Giants