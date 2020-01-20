B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

A Kelowna native has taken the sporting world by storm, shattering the Canadian women’s marathon record on Sunday.

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon, eclipsing Rachel Cliff’s time of 2:26:56 set in March of 2019.

UNREAL….@MalindiElmore breaks CDN record by over 2' for a 2:24:50. Also sets CDN records for 25km, 30km, 35km and 40km en route. Un-freakn' believable Malindi! @AthleticsCanada pic.twitter.com/G1ZerGVZXT — Trent Stellingwerff (@TStellingwerff) January 19, 2020

Elmore has an impressive running resume that spans over two decades. Before representing Canada in Beijing in 2001, she attended Stanford University where she still holds the school record in the 800m and 1,500m distances. Then, in 2004, she represented Canada at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, where she just failed to qualify for the semifinals.

In 2006, she competed at the commonwealth games and in 2011 at the Pan Am games as a 1,500m specialist where she ran one of the fastest times ever by a Canadian woman at 4:02.64.

In 2010 she briefly decided to retire, however seven years later in January of 2019 when she tied up her laces again and ran an amazing time of 2:32 at the Houston Marathon.

Now, just a year later, she has been crowned the fastest woman marathon runner in Canadian history.

With the record, Elmore has more than likely solidified her spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her time is now the fastest-ever run by a Canadian woman. Unless someone comes along and breaks her record, she has likely earned her place. The Olympic marathon team will be officially announced in May.

