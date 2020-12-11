Smartphone apps are shown, in Miami, on Oct. 29, 2019. Kids in Canada need greater access to up-to-date media literacy education to help them navigate what’s real and what’s fake or misleading online, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Wilfredo Lee

Smartphone apps are shown, in Miami, on Oct. 29, 2019. Kids in Canada need greater access to up-to-date media literacy education to help them navigate what’s real and what’s fake or misleading online, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Wilfredo Lee

Kids need media literacy education to match the rise of social networks, says experts

The COVID-19 pandemic is stoking fear and fuelling social and economic instability

Kids in Canada need greater access to up-to-date media literacy education to help them navigate what’s real and what’s fake or misleading online, experts say.

The rise of social media has led to the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation, which is spread intentionally,said Dr. Ghayda Hassan, a clinical psychologist and the director of the Canadian Practitioners Network for the Prevention of Radicalization and Extremist Violence.

“Because of the speed of access to information, cognitively, people do not have time to process and to validate the kind of information they receive, so there are a lot of biases that interfere,” said Hassan, who is also a UNESCO co-chair for the prevention of radicalization.

“The fact that information is often on social media propagated by individuals that we may like, that we may trust or that we may directly know, gives them more credibility,” she said in an interview.

The COVID-19 pandemic is stoking fear and fuelling social and economic instability, creating conditions that intensify conspiratorial thinking, she said, adding she’s concerned that young people are particularly vulnerable.

Hassan is calling for stronger standards for how social media companies manage content on their platforms and a national strategy and mandatory curriculums covering digital media literacy in schools.

“It has to become obligatory material, just as you teach math to kids.”

School curriculums in each province and territory have included media literacy for nearly 20 years, but the material largely hasn’t been updated to reflect how media has changed since the 1990s, said Matthew Johnson, the director of education for the Ottawa-based non-profit MediaSmarts.

“The model today is not of a distribution chain, but of a network that is functionally infinite,” he said. “In theory, anybody on YouTube can have as large an audience as a TV news network or a world leader.”

Tools and signals that may have worked on stories from traditional print and broadcast media in the past, such as bylines or photo credits, may not be as useful for authenticating information on social media.

Some of those signals or markers of reliability, such as a professional-looking website, may even be counterproductive, said Johnson.

“That’s often extremely misleading,” he said. “The people who intentionally spread misinformation or disinformation know that we look at that, and so they will put a lot of effort into making something that looks good.”

The extent to which media literacy is actually taught varies by province and territory, said Johnson. For example, B.C. has what he called an excellent digital literacy curriculum, but it’s not mandatory. In Ontario, where media literacy is part of the evaluated language arts curriculum, he said it receives the least classroom time among other components.

“We don’t have any good recent data about what teachers are actually teaching and what students are actually learning at a national level.”

MediaSmarts offers parents, teachers and students tips for authenticating information, from fact-checking tools to finding and verifying original sources and checking others to assess the veracity and intent of a story.

It draws on key concepts in media and digital media literacy, including that digital media has unexpected audiences, that online experiences are shaped by the social networks and search engines themselves, and that what we do online can have real-world impacts.

Joyce Grant is a freelance journalist and the co-founder of TeachingKidsNews.com, a website she describes as a transparent source of news for kids that also helps them understand how credible news is made and how to spot content that’s deceptive or misleading.

“Fake news, as it gets better, starts to better mimic journalism. So, really, what it comes down to now is critical thinking,” said Grant, who began delivering in-class media literacy workshops around a decade ago.

She aims to help youth recognize echo chambers or silos on social media and break out of them by seeking out diverse sources of information.

The goal is also a healthy skepticism that asks, “What seems off about this? What is missing? Where are the points of view? Why did this person write this article or post?” said Grant.

“All of a sudden the light comes on, and then, yeah, they’re all over it … nobody wants to be fooled, right?”

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck
Next story
More arrests made in dispute over Indigenous lobster fishing in Nova Scotia: RCMP

Just Posted

An architect’s rendering of the proposed apartment building planned by Christian Life Assembly. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Church plan for affordable housing moves forward

The 98-unit apartment building will be debated after a public hearing

Emily Schlenker, with the City of Langley library, shows just a selection of books the Langley Literary Association purchased this 2020 season for kids helped by the local Christmas bureau. (Alicia Rempel/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley group gives the gift of literacy this Christmas

Literacy association donates $12,000 in new books to local bureau

Total COVID infections in the week leading up to Dec. 5. (BC CDC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
More than 1,300 confirmed COVID cases in Langley since March

Currently 10 to 15 people per day are being diagnosed locally

Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Library possible for new development in Willoughby

Township council has yet to approve plans for a new library

Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative MP Tamara Jansen took part in the Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 House of Commons debate via online video, arguing for a delay of a planned January increase in payroll taxes (HOC video)
VIDEO: MP warns Langley City is becoming a ‘ghost town’

Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative Tamara Jansen says Ottawa must do more to help small businesses

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A Maple Ridge couple were perplexed by some lights they observed in the sky on Saturday night. (Pixabay)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

‘Too low to be satellites, too high to be drones,’ viewer said.

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chilliwack on Dec. 10, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Catholic church pastor fired for alleged ‘sexual misconduct’

Archbishop of Vancouver sent message to parishioners about departure of Father Nelson Santos

Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Bloody man with hands tied escapes home, leading to 12-hour police incident in Abbotsford

No suspects found in home after investigators obtain search warrant

Lindsey (left) and Angela Gauthier in an undated photo taken in Las Vegas. Lindsey died after an interaction with police in Chilliwack in April 2016. On Dec. 11, 2020 the BC Coroner Service announced a public inquest into Lindsey’s death. (File)
Coroner’s inquest to examine death of Chilliwack’s Lindsey Harvey Gauthier

Fraser Valley Realtor died following an interaction with police on April 6, 2016

Most Read