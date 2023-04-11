Paul Neufeld, a DFO community advisor, ran a fish release on Yorkson Creek on Thursday, April 6. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Kids release chum salmon in North Langley creek

A DFO fish release got children participating in salmon conservation

Some Walnut Grove children, and a few adults, got to contribute to local salmon stocks last week when they took part in a DFO restocking of a local creek with chum salmon.

Paul Neufeld, a Fisheries and Oceans community advisory, had a tank with 50,000 chum salmon fry at Derby Hills Park.

Kids got a chance to scoop up a bucket of the fry at a time to take down to Yorkson Creek for release.

“What kind of salmon, do you think?” Neufeld asked the children.

“A pretty one!” one guessed.

After telling the crowd a little about the salmon and their life cycle, the children and adults got their chance to take part in the release. Boards had been laid down across the muddy floodplain to allow participants to get close to the creek.

Jennifer Hansen and her daughter Lyra, four, were among those taking part. Lyra poured out multiple pails of the finger-length chum salmon.

Millions of hatchery-raised salmon are released into creeks feeding into the Fraser River every year to keep the salmon stocks healthy. In Langley, the Nicomekl Enhancement Society releases about 250,000 chinook, chum, and coho salmon every year.

Lyra Hansen, four, at a fish release at Yorkson Creek in Walnut Grove on Thursday, April 6. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Families released fish in Yorkson Creek on Thursday, April 6. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Jennifer Hansen and her daughter Lyra, four, released salmon into Yorkson Creek on Thursday, April 6. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

