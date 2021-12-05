(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

Kilted Scotsman completes 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk from B.C. to Newfoundland

The 32-year-old has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity

A kilt-wearing Scotsman and his dog have completed an 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk across Canada.

Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan husky, Luna, started their journey in Tofino, B.C., nine months ago, and they arrived at Cape Spear, N.L., Sunday afternoon.

Yellowlees, who is from Dunkeld and Birnam in Scotland, undertook the epic trek to raise money for a conservation group that wants to plant trees in the Scottish Highlands in a bid to revitalize the Caledonian Forest.

The 32-year-old Highlander — who has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity — wore a kilt every day of the trip, including through snowstorms in the Rockies and icy rain in Newfoundland.

Yellowlees says he chose to walk across Canada to draw attention to this country’s vast forests, which stand in stark contrast to the largely barren Highlands.

Having worn out four pairs of boots, Yellowlees says he’s physically exhausted, but he’s looking forward to spending the next two weeks relaxing in St. John’s.

READ MORE: Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

travel

Previous story
Military repairing cracks in the tails of most CH-148 Cyclone helicopters
Next story
MPs on finance committee ready for review of Liberals’ latest pandemic aid package

Just Posted

Langley Animal Protection Society endeavours to make sure the pet and owner are well suited for each other before adoption is finalized. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pandemic pets: LAPS adoptions are forever

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Union president argues mandating HandyDART vaccination

Dave Ethier and Audrey Sinclair expect their grandkids will soon be part of their Christmas light decorating crew. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Christmas light display connects the neighbourhood

For a second straight night the G-Men took down a division leader. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Giants erased three different deficits en route to a 6-5 victory in Everett. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants extend winning streak to six