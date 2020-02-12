RCMP on the scene of a stabbing scene on Yale Road downtown Chilliwack in the early hours of Saturday, March, 3, 2018 as posted by Jordan Jiang via Twitter for CTV.

Knife attack on Chilliwack homeless man garners five-year sentence

Robert Giesbrecht, 35, has already been in custody nearly two years since downtown incident

The 35-year-old man who sliced a Chilliwack homeless man’s face with a utility knife in the downtown area two years ago will remain in custody and face a total of four more years of court supervision.

Robert Matthew Giesbrecht violently slashed the face of a male at the corner of Yale Road and Nowell Street on March 3, 2018, leaving the man with what seemed at the time to be severe injuries and is indeed a lifelong scar.

The victim, James Shea, survived and was actually not seriously injured but the attack was taken seriously by emergency personnel at the time given the amount of blood at the scene.

Giesbrecht has been in custody since his arrest that night, so was given credit for time served, at the usual rate of 1.5-to-one, of approximately two years and 11 months.

Crown asked for a global sentence of close to five years in jail, minus time served, amounting to an additional sentence of two years less a day plus three years probation. Defence asked for the man with a history of violent assaults and mental health issues to be released on time served.

In court on Feb. 12, Judge Andrea Ormiston agreed with Crown’s submission that he should serve the additional time suggested by Crown followed by probation, but she ordered two years rather than three.

A stay of proceedings was issued for a separate incident involving a charge of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for a stabbing near the Tim Hortons by the Yale Road overpass on Jan. 11, 2018 during which the victim suffered a collapsed lung.

There was a question about identification of Giesbrecht as the offender in that case, which Crown could not prove, so they took the plea for the slashing two months later and dropped the charges on that file.

The incident that led to the sentence on Feb. 11, 2020 occurred when Giesbrecht pulled up to a group of people camped on the street in front of Auld Phillips on Yale Road on March 3, 2018. He asked a woman for crack cocaine and when she told him to get lost, he became angry.

He drove away, came back and with a large utility knife attacked the group, eventually slashing Shea from cheek to cheek.

Giesbrecht was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

• RELATED: Two dead following stabbing in downtown Chilliwack in 2017

• RELATED: Targeted stabbing at notorious Chilliwack apartment complex

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing
Next story
B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Just Posted

WEATHER: Rain remains in the forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

Langley Nordstrom Rack store opening nears

Company is now hiring in advance of April 23 opening

Little Hugs makes it big in the book world

Poetry collection by Langley writer Raman Mander is now available at Indigo, Chapters, and Coles

SPORTS BRIEFS: Struss-Reid named to Commonwealth lacrosse roster, Seated volleyball champion Danielle Ellis to captain Team Canada, Langley curlers going to seniors

Roundup of local interest stories

Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards readying to highlight local inclusivity efforts

Nominations are still open while tickets are on sale for March 12 ceremony

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Knife attack on Chilliwack homeless man garners five-year sentence

Robert Giesbrecht, 35, has already been in custody nearly two years since downtown incident

Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing

Charges dropped against Jason Obert in 2017, now the decoy who nabbed him set to testify at hearing

Alaska man wins 1,000 mile Yukon sled dog race

This is the Alaskan musher’s second consecutive win

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

Legends to be on hand as Canucks retire Sedins’ jerseys tonight

Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 will be raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Most Read