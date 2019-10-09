Knifepoint mugging in Aldergrove among recent crimes

A man with a knife held up a victim in downtown Aldergrove on the night of Sept. 22, one of a number of recent thefts the Langley RCMP is investigating.

The incident took place in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway. After robbing the victim, the suspect, who had a knife and a pit bull on a leash, fled west on Fraser on foot, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The suspect, later caught on surveillance images, is Caucasian, around 25 years old, with a heavyset build and a shaved head. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts. The dog was grey and brown, Largy said.

Other recent thefts the RCMP is investigating include:

• On Sept. 10, a Mitsubishi RVR was stolen from the Tim Hortons in the 20200 block of Logan Avenue. The suspect is Caucasian with dark hair and is clean shaven, and was wearing a white Hugo Boss T-shirt and black sunglasses. He was accompanied by a Caucasian woman with dark hair in a ponytail, who was wearing sunglasses, a grey sleeveless top, dark tights, black and pink shoes, and a polka dot backpack. Police have since recovered the RVR, said Largy.

• A man stole liquor from the Willoughby Liquor Store on Sept. 10 before fleeing westbound down 64th Avenue on a bicycle. He was wearing a baseball cap, a black sleeveless shirt, a thin, grey hoodie and black jeans.

• A $1,000 Norco Storm 1 mountain bike was stolen from the R.E. Mountain bike rack on Sept. 12. The suspect is Caucasian, approximately 5’8”, with a slim build and was wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and carrying a side satchel.

• A man broke into a Murryaville apartment complex on Sept. 13 and stole keys to the complex. The suspect is Caucasian, in his mid 30s, and was wearing black clothing and carrying a backpack, said Largy.

• A stolen credit card was used to buy more than $1,000 worth of gift cards at a Langley Superstore on Sept. 15.

• A woman and a man allegedly broke into the underground parking lot of a Willoughby apartment building and into storage lockers on Sept. 25. They managed to make off with a dishwasher, along with Moen and Kohler building supplies, said Largy.

• A man stole food from the Glover Road 7-Eleven on Sept. 29. On the same day, a woman shoplifted food from the Langley Superstore.

• On the weekend of Sept. 27 to 29, two men were seen loading items into a truck a Western Warehouse in Aldergrove. The thieves made off with a variety of items, said Largy. The truck is a grey Chevrolet with a red tank in the box.

• A man accompanied by a girl in her late teens made off with clothing from The Boathouse in the Willowbrook Mall on Oct. 1.

• A man made off with a number of coats from the Langley Mark’s Work Wearhouse on Oct. 8. The suspect is Caucasian, from his mid-20s to early 30s, clean shaven, with red hair coming down to below his ears, and was wearing a light-coloured shirt, said Largy. He was with another man, also Caucasian and about the same age, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a grey ball cap. The pair were seen leaving eastbound on the Langley Bypass in a white U-Haul truck.

• On Oct. 8, a woman made off with liquor from the Liquor Warehouse in Langley City.

Anyone with information that could help the RCMP identify or find any of the suspects is asked to call the Langley detachment at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

