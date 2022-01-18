Knifepoint robberies hit Langley businesses

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects

This image shows a suspect in the knifepoint theft of cigarettes from an Aldergrove 7-Eleven on the morning of Jan. 18, 2022. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in a pair of armed robberies that took place this week, both involving knives.

In the first robbery, a man walked into a North Langley hair salon on Jan. 15 and pulled a knife, taking $1,000 from the till, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

No one was injured.

In the second incident, on the morning of Jan. 18, a man pulled a knife in the Aldergrove 7-Eleven. He was carrying a hockey bag and demanded it be filled with cigarettes.

Once that was done, he left the store, fleeing in a black and grey Ford R350 pickup truck, with a woman seen sitting in the truck’s passenger seat.

Police are still trying to determine if the robberies were committed by two different men, or by the same person.

In the first robbery, the suspect is described as 5’8” tall with a medium build about 30 to 40 years old, wearing a grey fitted jacket, black or grey jeans, a black toque and a medical mask. Witnesses said he spoke with a Spanish accent.

The thief in the second incident is also in his 30s to 40s, about 5’7” tall, and was wearing a mask, gloves, a black hat, a grey and black hoodie, grey pants, and and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to leave an anonymous tip. CrimeStoppers tips can also be left at www.solvecrime.ca.

