‘Known gang associates’ caught with pills, knife and cash at North Vancouver roadblock

The suspects pulled up to Mounties Tuesday in a white Range Rover

Police said they arrested two “known gang associates” in the early hours of Tuesday, May 18 after spotting them during a drinking and driving roadblock.

The suspects pulled up in Range Rover at around 3 a.m. in North Vancouver near Capilano Road and Marine Drive, said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

“The driver rolled down the window to speak to one of the officers.”

It was then a Mountie recognized the suspect, known to police, as being involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict – which has seen more than 15 people killed this year alone.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered thousands of dollars in cash, two bags of what police say appear to be illicit pills and a knife.

The investigation into the suspects is ongoing, DeVries said

“Police agencies across Metro Vancouver are working together, sharing resources, and exchanging real-time gang intelligence in an effort to disrupt and prevent further violence.”

“We are working to achieve the same goal: to shut down these gangsters, to take away their guns, drugs, and crime money, and to protect our communities from their reckless violence,” he said.

Also this week, Vancouver police and B.C.’s anti-gang task force both released names and photographs of known gangsters in the Lower Mainland.

The public is warned to stay away from them as displays of violence are expected to escalate in the coming weeks.

