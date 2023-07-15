Korean mayor visits Langley stone commemorating Canadian soldiers

The Gapyeong Stone is in honour of Canadian, New Zealand, and Australian forces

The mayor of the South Korean town of Gapyeong came to Langley to visit a memorial stone that commemorates a battle involving Canadian soldiers more than 70 years ago.

Taewon Seo came to Langley on July 5, stopping at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, where the community’s Gapyeong stone has stood for the last several years.

He met with local officials including Township Councillor Tim Baillie and Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, along with members of the Arboretum Botanical Society of Langley and the local Rotary club.

The stone, sent from Gapyeong County, is in honour of the efforts of Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

Between April 22-25, 1951, a small group of troops from the three Commonwealth nations, backed up by a unit of American tanks, held off a full division of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army that was marching towards Seoul, capital of modern South Korea.

The Canadians and their allies faced seven-to-one odds and held back the attack for several crucial days, preventing the encirclement of a larger group of U.S. forces. It was one of the key battles that prevented the seizure of the South Korean capital, Seoul.

The stone is one of several set up across Canada, as well as in New Zealand. Quarried in Gapyeong, they have been sent overseas to keep the memory of the battle alive, and to create links between South Korea and Canada.

