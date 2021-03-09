KPU women brew Pink Boots beer in honour of International Women’s Day

Rebecca Deil (left) and Emily Comeau making the Pink Boots beer. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)Rebecca Deil (left) and Emily Comeau making the Pink Boots beer. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Emily Comeau working on the Pink Boots beer. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)Emily Comeau working on the Pink Boots beer. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
The team of KPU Langley campus staff and students who created the new brew. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)The team of KPU Langley campus staff and students who created the new brew. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Rebecca Deil working on the Pink Boots beer. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)Rebecca Deil working on the Pink Boots beer. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s women brewers have released a special beer to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Leading up to the March 8 holiday, a team from KPU’s brewing and brewery operations diploma program joined up with Langley’s Farm Country Brewing to release a beer for a call organized by. Proceeds from sales at certain locations will benefit the Pink Boots Society.

Brewing Instructor Martina Solano Bielen and second-year student Rebecca Deil led a group of first- and second-year female KPU brewing students in creating the beer along with brewing instructor Nancy More, who was the first female brewmaster in North America.

“In an industry where women are sadly under-represented in brewing and technical roles, events like the Pink Boots Collaboration brews give women brewers an opportunity to get together, use their creative and technical skills, and build a community of women brewers,” said More. “One of the things stopping women from entering the industry is that they rarely see themselves in the brewing workplaces. These events remind them that they are welcome and do belong in the brewhouse!”

READ ALSO: Canadians, especially women, say gender equality not achieved in Canada: Poll

The KPU Brew Pink Boots beer is a heavily dry-hopped saison brewed with a special ‘Pink Boots blend’ of hops from Yakima Hops featuring citrus and herbal aromatics.

Members of the Pink Boots Society, an international non-profit organization that supports female beer professionals, develop the special blend each year at their annual meeting at the Great American Beer Festival. A variety of grains were used in the recipe to create a smooth mouthfeel, including barley, wheat, rye and triticale.

“We named our beer Roze Klompen – Flemish for pink clogs – as a reference to both the Pink Boots Society and the traditional wooden shoes worn by farmers in Belgium,” said Bielen. “It’s also a nod to Dageraad Brewing, who donated the triticale for our brew and inspired us to choose a Belgian style. We dedicate this beer to females in the brewing industry and female farmers who have cultivated the wide range of grains featured in this beer.”

A total of eight women, including instructors and students, participated in making the brew at KPU’s teaching brewery located on its Langley campus.

“For me, the most rewarding and empowering part of the brewing industry has always been the collaborative aspect,” said Deil.

“Access to this kind of opportunity is something that I truly value as a student and a brewer,” Deil said. “Co-leading this project with my instructors was very exciting and allowed me to continue to learn from Martina and Nancy while sharing my knowledge with others. Being able to strengthen connections with other women in my community and industry while creating something we are proud of is very special. Particularly with this group of women who have fresh insight, passion, and vision.”

“This collaboration between the Pink Boots Society and our students and instructors is a great opportunity to highlight women in brewing,” said Dr. Elizabeth Worobec, dean of the Faculty of Science and Horticulture at KPU. “We’re proud of our students, instructors, and alumni who have forged a path for even more women to enter the brewing industry.”

The KPU Brew Pink Boots beer will be available by the glass at Farm Country Brewing at #5-20555 56th Ave. in Langley from Monday, March 8 starting at 1 p.m. as part of the first-ever Langley Women of Craft Beer Tap Takeover.

On Friday, March 12, the KPU Brew Pink Boots beer will be available for growler fills at KPU’s Langley campus brewery from 1 to 6 p.m. at 20901 Langley Bypass.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Pink Boots Canada chapter’s scholarship and education fund.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerInternational Women's DayKwantlen Polytechnic UniversityLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. issues advice to those fully vaccinated, but no shift in Canada yet
Next story
VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 1 in Langley Monday night

Just Posted

Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of 264th Street in Langley, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 1 in Langley Monday night

Crash has since been cleared and roadway has been re-opened

Langley’s Otter Flying Feathers 4-H Club is adapting and persevering, according to A.J. Porohowski, club president and 4H ambassador, seen here by his barn, holding a quail (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Getting through the pandemic: how a Langley 4-H club has adapted

While some 4-H clubs have been forced to close, Otter Flying Feathers has persevered

Rebecca Deil (left) and Emily Comeau making the Pink Boots beer. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
KPU women brew Pink Boots beer in honour of International Women’s Day

The beer will be available for purchase here in Langley

Cloverdale actress Emma Oliver is seen in her “Tailie” costume during some downtime while filming the Netflix series Snowpiercer. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale’s Emma Oliver ‘just loves’ acting; she’s now filming season three of Snowpiercer in Langley

Cloverdale kid shines in Netflix series Snowpiercer

Limited edition light weight starter disc frisbee golf sets from Raptor’s Knoll are for sale. (Special to The Star)
Construction begins on community pavilion at Aldergrove’s ‘booming” Frisbee golf course

Co-founder says Raptors Knoll gets so busy with players, a second course would get completely filled

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Vancouver, Montreal tangle again on Wednesday

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Parents and children enjoy Family Day as they take to the ice on a home made ice rink in a city park in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 are easing in parts of Ontario and Quebec and all of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
U.S. issues advice to those fully vaccinated, but no shift in Canada yet

Americans who have waited two weeks since their second required shot can spend time with other immunized people

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home includes fully vaccinated seniors: Henry

Two staff and 10 residents tested positive at Cottonwoods Care Centre

Most Read