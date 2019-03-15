Kwantlen artist challenges band leadership to change

Brandon Gabriel supports a petition calling for change in how leaders are chosen for the Kwantlen

A prominent Kwantlen First Nations artist has endorsed a call for changes to the hereditary leadership structure of the Langley-based nation.

Brandon Gabriel, an artist and environmental activist, issued an open letter on March 13, addressed to Chief Marilyn Gabriel and members of the band council, among others.

“Indigenous hereditary forms of government are a legitimate and effective form of government that are to be respected in Indigenous communities,” Gabriel began his open letter.

But he added that the current system leaves something to be desired.

Gabriel noted that most hereditary indigenous governments have measures to instill accountability for leaders, and requirements for the free flow of information, and to ensure that not just one family has the final say in the matters of expenses and allocating band resources.

Gabriel is supporting a petition that recently gathered more than 30 signatures, asking for a change to some form of elected governance for the Kwantlen First Nation. Although that represents a small number of the total Kwantlen membership, which is near 300, it’s more than half of the adults who live on the reserve on Fort Langley’s McMillan Island.

The petition calls for a transition to a new system, with participation from on- and off-reserve members, the hereditary chief, and counsel, all consulting with the band membership to draft a new community election system.

Names on the petition were vetted for accuracy by a third-party organization, and then removed from the petition sent to the KFN leadership, to allow the members to remain anonymous, said Robert Jago, a KFN member and journalist who lives in eastern Canada.

The Kwantlen have a history of hereditary leadership, Gabriel said, but there was a mandate given to those who represented the community, by peers, clans, and families.

“My decision to take this stand was not easy for me,” Gabriel said. He shares the same last name with Chief Marilyn Gabriel because she’s his aunt.

Brandon Gabriel said he loves his family and respects what Chief Gabriel has done for the community.

But he wouldn’t be doing his duty as a community member if he didn’t speak up.

The original petition set a deadline of March 22, asking for the chief and band council to respond.

“If they don’t, I think there’ll be a lot more voices coming forward,” said Gabriel. “I don’t think I’ll be alone.”

Gabriel currently lives in Nanaimo, where he is attending school. He hopes to one day return to live on Kwantlen reserve territory, in Langley or Maple Ridge, he said.

After the petiton was unveiled, the Kwantlen First Nation leadership declined to comment.