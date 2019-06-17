Images of Kwantlen First Nation members were part of a recent art project in the Fort. (Langley Advance Times files)

Kwantlen-language street signs proposed for Fort Langley

Halkomelem language could be added to local signage

Streets in Fort Langley could boast bilingual signs in the future – in both English and the Halkomelem language historically spoken by members of the Kwantlen First Nation.

The idea was suggested by Councillor Eric Woodward, who put forward a motion at a recent Langley Township council meeting.

Woodward’s motion called for the renaming of Glover Road north of the Jacob Haldi Bridge, where the road runs through and alongside the primary reserve of the Kwantlen First Nation.

He also suggested interpretive road signage in Halkomelem within the boundaries to the Fort Langley commercial core and near the Fort Langley Centennial Museum, or possibly including Bedford Landing and Brae Island as well.

Woodward’s fellow councillors had a number of suggestions, including an amendment by Coun. Steve Ferguson to include the Katzie First Nation, which also has reserve lands in Langley Township.

A meeting between the Township council and the Kwantlen, “council to council” might be appropriate as a first step, suggested Coun. Bob Long.

Woodward said if the idea moves forward, it could be done in stages.

The plan was referred to Township staff for consideration of costs and the inclusion of all local First Nations groups in the process.

The council recently unveiled a huge mural in their meeting chambers, created by Kwantlen First Nations artist Phyllis Atkins, dubbed “Big River” in English.

