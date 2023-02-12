The Clearwater Ski Hill won’t open for the <tcxspan tcxhref="20222023" title="Call 2022/2023 via 3CX">2022/2023</tcxspan> season. (Clearwater Times photo)

The Clearwater Ski Hill won’t open for the 2022/2023 season. (Clearwater Times photo)

Lack of snow keeps Clearwater Ski Hill closed for the 2022/2023 season

Events are still being hosted at the lodge

The local ski hill in Clearwater won’t open this season due to a lack of snow.

Board members of the non-profit Clearwater Ski Hill made the announcement Feb. 7.

“Due to our lack of snow and weird winter, things are not looking good on opening this year,” noted the announcement. The Clearwater Ski Hill started as a tow rope operation in 1965. Over the years, it has grown to a small family resort that includes a fast T-bar, several runs and a lodge.

Typically, the hill opens by the holidays or mid-January but for the last 10 years the hill has opened only every second year or so due to snow conditions. Those challenges, however, haven’t stopped board members from hosting fundraising events to keep the non-profit community hill in good shape.

Friday night (Feb. 10) volunteers hosted a retro ski party and karaoke night.

Read More: Having fun for the sake of the Clearwater Ski Hill

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Clearwater

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. holds drills in South China Sea amid tensions with China
Next story
Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Langley and across Canada

Just Posted

Langley’s Bed Bath & Beyond store, see here on Sunday, Feb. 12, is one of 54 facing a shutdown in Canada. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Langley and across Canada

Giants netminder Brett Mirwald stopped 29 of 34 shots as Victoria Royals outshot Vancouver Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Langley Events Centre. Royals won 6-2. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants fall to Royals

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley City council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: City’s residential garbage pickup remains status quo – at least for now

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 12

Pop-up banner image