Lacrosse coach and business owner runs with Coleman’s slate in Township

Gerald Wartak is one of eight candidates on Elevate Langley

Gerald Wartak, running for Langley Township council with Elevate Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A local youth coach and founder of a Langley business is running for Township council with Rich Coleman’s Elevate Langley slate.

Gerald Wartak has run a marketing and design firm for the past 15 years.

Over the last six years, he’s added to his responsibilities by taking up coaching posts with both Langley Minor Hockey and Langley Minor Lacrosse.

With lacrosse, Wartak has pushed for more growth in girls box and field lacrosse, joining the Langley Minor Lacrosse Association’s executive in 2018 as the coordinator for female lacrosse. He held the spot for three years, until in 2021 he and fellow executive members introduced a new policy to create a position as director of female program.

Wartak became the first person to hold that post in a 2021 vote of the association’s membership, and he remains in the role now.

He identified public safety and infrastructure as among his key issues.

“I think we have to have a really good look into our public safety plan,” Wartak said.

He said first responders need to have their staffing and building infrastructure needs met, and he said emerging communities also need to be able to access emergency services.

On infrastructure, he took aim at the Township’s development process.

“Clearly, the Township has some very antiquated red tape around development,” Wartak said.

New strategies are needed for roads and cost-effective housing, he said.

Wartak is one of eight Langley Township council candidates running with Elevate Langley, headed by former Langley East MLA Rich Coleman. Other key contenders in the race include Eric Woodward’s Contract with Langley slate, as well as a host of independent candidates.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. Solicitor General running for Langley Township mayor’s chair

READ ALSO: Mayoralty candidate Eric Woodward unveils new municipal party to run in Oct. 15 election

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionLangley Township