Gerald Wartak, running for Langley Township council with Elevate Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Gerald Wartak, running for Langley Township council with Elevate Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Lacrosse coach and business owner runs with Coleman’s slate in Township

Gerald Wartak is one of eight candidates on Elevate Langley

A local youth coach and founder of a Langley business is running for Township council with Rich Coleman’s Elevate Langley slate.

Gerald Wartak has run a marketing and design firm for the past 15 years.

Over the last six years, he’s added to his responsibilities by taking up coaching posts with both Langley Minor Hockey and Langley Minor Lacrosse.

With lacrosse, Wartak has pushed for more growth in girls box and field lacrosse, joining the Langley Minor Lacrosse Association’s executive in 2018 as the coordinator for female lacrosse. He held the spot for three years, until in 2021 he and fellow executive members introduced a new policy to create a position as director of female program.

Wartak became the first person to hold that post in a 2021 vote of the association’s membership, and he remains in the role now.

He identified public safety and infrastructure as among his key issues.

“I think we have to have a really good look into our public safety plan,” Wartak said.

He said first responders need to have their staffing and building infrastructure needs met, and he said emerging communities also need to be able to access emergency services.

On infrastructure, he took aim at the Township’s development process.

“Clearly, the Township has some very antiquated red tape around development,” Wartak said.

New strategies are needed for roads and cost-effective housing, he said.

Wartak is one of eight Langley Township council candidates running with Elevate Langley, headed by former Langley East MLA Rich Coleman. Other key contenders in the race include Eric Woodward’s Contract with Langley slate, as well as a host of independent candidates.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. Solicitor General running for Langley Township mayor’s chair

READ ALSO: Mayoralty candidate Eric Woodward unveils new municipal party to run in Oct. 15 election

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionLangley Township

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Biden suggests nutrition labels on front of food products to improve health

Just Posted

Gerald Wartak, running for Langley Township council with Elevate Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lacrosse coach and business owner runs with Coleman’s slate in Township

Chelsey Sloan recently captured this poignant moment between momma and babe. She spotted the deer in her backyard, near 208th Street and Fraser Highway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

Bubbles, provided by organizers and blown by children in the crowd, were ethereal symbols of childhood as they floated past crosses to symbolize the children who died at residential schools during the 2021 ceremony. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s national reconciliation day events start Tuesday evening

Giants fall 4-1 to Silvertips on Everett Saturday night, in the Langley-based team’s second game of the regular season. Both G-Men goalies took a turn in the net, Matthew Hutchison and Brett Mirwald. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants set to battle Victoria Royals Friday

Pop-up banner image