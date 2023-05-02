Ross Wightman was approved for compensation after falling ill due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Ross Wightman/Facebook)

Lake Country man files suit after complications from COVID vaccine

Wightman was one of the first Canadians approved for compensation

One of the first Canadians approved for compensation after complications from a COVID-19 vaccine has filed a civil suit.

Ross Wightman from Lake Country is taking AstraZeneca, the Attorney General of Canada, the Province of B.C., Interior Health, Verity Pharmaceuticals and Hogarth’s Clinic Pharmacy to court for the adverse affects he had from the vaccine.

READ MORE: Lake Country man one of 1st in Canada to be approved for COVID vaccine injury compensation

Wightman received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 30, 2021, and in less than two weeks started to exhibit symptoms that would ultimately change his whole life.

Following a series of tests, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The disorder causes the body’s immune system to attack the nerves, resulting in weakness and tingling in the extremities and can lead to paralysis of the whole body.

Wightman was approved for compensation for a vaccine injury more than a year after receiving the shot on May 27, 2022.

READ MORE: B.C. coroner’s jury says Vancouver police should expedite use of body cameras

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

British ColumbiaCanadaCourtCOVID-19federal governmentlawsuitvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. introduces exemptions for children, spouses living in 55-plus stratas
Next story
Province ramps up funding for 51 companies operating wheelchair-accessible cabs

Just Posted

Lydia Driegen (left) and her Business Computer Applications class are hosting a games night to raise funds for Mackie’s Place. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Credo Christian High School students raising funds for youth hub

After a near-capacity turnout for the ninth annual Country Car Show at the Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 30, organizers are thinking about moving to the nearby playing fields where there is more room.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove’s Country Car Show considers a move to nearby field

Langley-based Fraser Valley Rush have taken silver at the Esso Cup U18 national championships. (FV Rush Facebook)
Silver for FV Rush

Ethan, 12, was on site helping sort the donated bottles from the drive on Saturday, April 29. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Huge turnout at Murrayville family’s bottle drive for autism