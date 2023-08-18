Lake Okanagan Resort on the west side burned on Aug. 18, 2023. (Instagram)

Lake Okanagan Resort on the west side burned on Aug. 18, 2023. (Instagram)

Lake Okanagan Resort burns due to wildfire

McDougall Creek fire spreads north to resort

Lake Okanagan Resort has been razed by the spreading wildfires throughout the Central Okanagan.

The historic hotel on Westside Road was seen in flames on the morning of Aug. 18 by boaters in the water.

The McDougall wildfire in West Kelowna has spread to 6,800 hectares as of 11:40a.m.

READ MORE: ‘We fought 100 years worth of fires’: Officials give update on Okanagan blazes

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfires shut down Kelowna airport

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of KelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar now at 2,000 hectares
Next story
WILDFIRES 2023: an overview of the fire situation across B.C.

Just Posted

Local comedians will compete on stage at Brogan’s Diner for a second time on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley gets second chance to watch stand-up comedy roast battle

Kara Chad (CAN) and Easy Boy d’Aubey Z rode to victory in the CSI3 George and Dianne Tidball Legacy 1.45m Wednesday at tbird. (Kim Gaudry,tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Canadian rider ‘blazes trail’ in tbird founders’ event

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley cancer survivor suggests flying coloured flags to honour those fighting disease

Kassidy Keith with Havana, just before week one of the Summer Fort Welcome series at Thunderbird Show Park. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Riding in front of a hometown crowd