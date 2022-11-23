Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period, Monday, November 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period, Monday, November 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Lametti began preparing for use of Emergencies Act several days into convoy’s arrival

A public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act during the “Freedom Convoy” protests has learned that Justice Minister David Lametti raised the idea of using the legislation several days after the protests began in Ottawa.

Lametti testified that staff in his department began thinking about the possibility of using the legislation in late January.

He says he raised the idea to be “prudent” and ensure the government was prepared for whatever action it might decide to take to deal with the blockades.

Before his testimony began, a lawyer for the federal government cautioned that Lametti would be limited in what evidence he can provide because he is also the attorney general and the government has not waived solicitor-client privilege.

Lametti said the same when he provided testimony before a parliamentary committee that is also investigating the government’s decision to use the Emergencies Act.

A summary of an interview Lametti gave to the commission before his testimony shows that he said he could not divulge what kind of legal analysis the federal cabinet relied on to invoke the act because of solicitor-client privilege.

Stephanie Taylor and Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. premier wins labour praise for poking Ontario, rejecting notwithstanding clause

Just Posted

Brooklyn Mackenzie, Sarah K, Carina Szabo, Anna H at the seventh annual Willowbrook Mall Charity Shopping Night. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Willowbrook mall’s new concept attracts hundreds to charity shopping night

Jason St. Germain of Cit-E with an electric kick scooter. Langley Township is expected to create new rules for using the scooters on local roads as part of a provincial pilot project. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Rules for electric scooter use coming to Langley Township

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township to take second look at several big developments

Langley Christian Lightning Jr. boys team manager Simon Cui was hoisted into the air by his teammates with the Eastern Valley trophy on Nov. 10, a week when LCS teams won four of five championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Four championships in three days: a great week for Langley Christian Lightning teams

Pop-up banner image