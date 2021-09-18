Langley 7-Elevens hit with WorkSafe fine over safety issues

Two local stores failed to uphold plans to keep workers safe from robbery: judgment

WorksafeBC has levied a $339,444 fine against 7-Eleven Canada for alleged workplace safety violations at two Langley locations.

The July 8 fine relates to deficiencies in the store’s late night violence prevention program, according to WorkSafe’s database of recent fines and judgments.

At two locations, workers, including one scheduled to work alone overnight, were not wearing personal emergency transmitters (PETs).

“In addition, contrary to regulatory requirements, both tills at this location were still active and contained more cash than stated on store signage, and the displayed lottery ticket stock had not been reduced,” the WorkSafe statement said. “The employer failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety.”

The statement noted that “this was a repeated violation.”

There was no indication in the ruling that a worker was actually harmed or robbed during the time when they were without PETs or when other failures in the violence prevention program were found.

The penalty database notes that WorkSafe has received a request for a review of the ruling.

The fine is the largest this year against a Langley firm by WorkSafe.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to 7-Eleven for a comment on the WorkSafe fine.

