The Lookout Society will be overseeing an extreme weather shelter to be housed in St. Andrew’s Anglican Church. (Google Maps)

Langley adds second extreme weather shelter at local church

Society that offers harm reduction and other programs here will be the host agency

A second local extreme weather shelter will be set up at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church.

With snow and below-zero temperatures in the forecast, the Lookout Housing and Health Society (Lookout) will be opening a second site in addition to the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope which is typically over-capacity during extreme weather events.

The Lookout site at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd., will offer space for up to 15 people experiencing homelessness, and will operate from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

“The City recognizes the need for an immediate response to support all citizens within the community during extreme weather occurrences,” said communications manager Samantha Paulson.” We will continue to pursue collaboration with neighbouring communities and the faith community as well as with local agencies and other levels of government whose mandates include social and housing initiatives. Our common goal is to work together to address the needs of this vulnerable population.”

The public can help with donations. That can include food such as granola bars, bottled water, oranges, and bananas, as well as gloves, rain ponchos, and umbrellas.

Donations can be taken to the Gateway of Hope shelter, 5787 Langley Bypass, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s Church from 7 to 10 p.m. or the Lookout Society office at unit 102 5717 Glover Rd. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• READ MORE: Lookout Society oversaw hotel used to house homeless during pandemic

• READ MORE: 2020 homeless count showed 200 people living on local street

