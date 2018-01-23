Work on new concrete walls and foundations is underway for the new terminal at the Langley Regional Airport. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Langley airport upgrades on track for summer

Work on a new terminal is underway and walls will be up soon.

Builders poured concrete this month for the walls of the new terminal at the Langley Regional Airport.

“The terminals still well on its way,” said airport manager Guy Miller on Tuesday.

The walls now being formed and set will be tilted up, likely in February.

Once the walls are up, the rest of the construction will move quickly, and the terminal is expected to be finished sometime this summer.

WATCH: Construction underway at Langley Regional Airport

Meanwhile, the new hangars on the west side are also largely done and already populated with new recreational flying tenants.

In addition Vector Aerospace’s new maintenance facility on the east side of the airport is fully operational. Standard Aero, a large maintenance, repair, and overhaul firm, recently purchased Vector.

Previous story
Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Just Posted

Flight museum wants to bring a Lancaster to Langley

The Second World War bomber could be reassmbled here, if the museum wins its bid for the plane.

Langleyites prepare to brave a cold to help homeless and hungry

Gateway of Hope signing up individuals and teams for the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 24.

TransLink reveals universal fare gates for transit users with disabilities

Gates are opened and closed automatically using a radio-frequency identification card

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

UPDATE: Fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam, causing massive fire

CP Rail reporting no injuries, driver of truck is safe.

Langley Airport upgrades on track for summer

Work on a new terminal is underway and walls will be up soon.

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Flight museum wants to bring a Lancaster to Langley

The Second World War bomber could be reassmbled here, if the museum wins its bid for the plane.

Man faces 48 charges in string of random Toronto shootings

The string of unprovoked shootings began Jan.9, say police

‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro film about merman romance earns 13 nominations

5 to start your day

Tsunami warning activated in B.C. overnight, fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam and more

Canada, TPP agrees to revised deal without the United States

Canada and the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Most Read