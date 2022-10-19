Langley-Aldergove MP takes on new critic role in Parliament

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako Van Popta has been named to the shadow cabinet of new Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

Van Popta was appointed critic of Pacific Economic Development.

“This portfolio is of crucial importance in these economically unstable times, and I am happy to see specific attention being given to the strengths and issues unique to our Pacific Region,” Van Popta said in a statement on his appointment. “Our West Coast ports and transportation infrastructure, our natural resources and tourism industry, our technology and films industries, and of course our growing and diverse population are all going to be important in strengthening Canada’s economy.

Critic roles, or shadow cabinet positions, are appointed in opposition parties, and the members take on the role of criticizing the governing party’s policy on that area, as well as articulating what the opposition would do if they are elected.

Parliament resumed sitting this week after a brief week-long break.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveFederal PoliticsLangley