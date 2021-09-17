LANGLEY-ALDERGROVE: Michael Chang is carrying the NDP banner in Langley-Aldergrove

Each candidate was invited to provide a brief biography and answers to five key election questions

ABOUT THE CANDIDATE

Age: 56

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Bio: Michael Chang was born in South Korea and immigrated to Canada in 2006.

He is deeply committed to community service and has worked with a wide variety of local organizations to champion diversity, veteran’s rights, and music education.

Now, he is standing with Jagmeet Singh and the NDP to build a more inclusive, equal, and peaceful future for all Canadians.

As an immigrant, Michael knows firsthand the challenges new Canadians face trying to get ahead. He has seen how the pandemic has impacted working Canadians and is committed to helping build a fair recovery where the ultra-rich pay their fair share.

He will fight for meaningful action on the issues that matter to people in our community – building more affordable housing, making sure everyone can afford dental care and prescription drugs, and taking bold climate action that creates well-paid jobs and builds a robust, sustainable economy.

Facebook: Facebook.com/MichaelChangNDP

Website: https://langleyaldergrove.ndp.ca/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcBRy9ffnM8&ab_channel=MichaelChang

Instagram: @MichaelChangNDP

Telephone : 778-606-3020

ELECTION QUESTIONS:

1. Would you support a federal vehicle tax based on CO2 emissions?

Chang: “Canadians want to do their part to protect our environment, so we will make it easier to get and use a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV). As Canada moves towards 100% of all new car sales being zero-emissions by 2035, we will make sure that more of these vehicles are built here in Canada. An NDP government will extend federal incentives for ZEVs and provide a break for working families by waiving the federal sales tax on ZEV purchases, and grow these incentives for made-in-Canada vehicles. To make ZEV use easier for Canadians in all regions, we’ll build out Canada’s charging infrastructure and help people purchasing new or used ZEVs cover the cost of installing a plug-in charger. We will also look at ways to strengthen the low-carbon fuel standard.

Lastly, we will promote smart community planning and active transportation like walking and cycling, helping Canadians make choices that are healthier and more affordable for everyone. And we will work with other levels of government to encourage the use of electric bikes and their safe integration into our active transportation network.”

2. Does your party have a plan to fill the many staff vacancies in the RCMP?

Chang: “Every Canadian deserves to feel secure in the knowledge that their streets, home, business and community are safe. New Democrats know that building a sense of community safety is not just about the absence of crime – It’s about making sure that everyone matters, that we address the root causes of crime, and that the justice system treats everyone fairly.

Police accountability is an important way to make our communities safer. It’s past time to put in place robust and independent civilian oversight of the RCMP. We’ll launch a review of the RCMP’s budget and the RCMP Act in order to ensure accountability of the RCMP to the public.”

3. Would you support the federal government cancelling the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to fight climate change?

Chang: “One thing we won’t do is continue down the path that Liberal and Conservative governments have chosen when it comes to spending public money on oil and gas subsidies.

We strongly oppose the purchase and expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. New Democrats know that public funds are best spent supporting the transition to renewable energy, rather than on profitable oil and gas companies.

We will fulfill Canada’s G-20 commitment to eliminate these fossil fuel subsidies and redirect these funds to low carbon initiatives, and make sure that future governments can’t reverse this by putting in place legislation to ban any future oil, gas and pipeline subsidies.”

4. Should Ottawa provide cash incentives to parents for fully vaccinating children, including vaccination against COVID, flu, measles, etc.?

Chang: “The health and safety of people and communities is something we all must involve ourselves in. That includes having as many people vaccinated as possible. Vaccinations are an important responsibility that falls on everyone so we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe.”

5. Given our inability to make vaccines at the start of the pandemic, should Ottawa double its investment in research, science, and tech startups?

Chang: “Canada needs to have the capacity to produce vaccines for public health emergencies, a capacity that we lost under Liberal and Conservative governments.

New Democrats will establish a crown corporation charged with domestic vaccine production so that Canadians are never again at the back of the line.

Canada is a leader in innovative health research, a field that is more important than ever.

We will work with universities and health professionals to make sure that public research on critical health issues continues to flourish.

New Democrats will reverse the Liberals’ reckless move to weaken the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, which provides surveillance and early warnings that are critical for managing international public health emergencies like pandemics.”

