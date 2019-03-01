Mark Warawa. File photo

Langley-Aldergrove MP calls for PM’s ouster

Mark Warawa repeated Andrew Scheer’s call for Trudeau to step down.

Langley-Aldergrove’s Conservative MP Mark Warawa echoed calls from his party leader for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down over the SNC Lavalin affair.

“In my 15 years as an MP, I have never seen a scandal of this magnitude,” Warawa said in a statement. “Canadians were shocked to hear the explosive testimony of former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould on the SNC-Lavalin affair.”

“It’s clear there was inappropriate – and potentially illegal – pressure put on her by the highest officials in Justin Trudeau’s government, in a bid to let a Liberal-connected corporation avoid trial on corruption charges,” Warawa added.

For the past several weeks, there have been reports that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) pressured Wilson-Raybould, then minister of justice, to intervene and obtain a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC Lavalin.

The massive Quebec-based construction firm is facing criminal corruption charges. At a Feb. 27 hearing, Wilson-Raybould said she was pressured by multiple government and PMO officials to influence her decision on whether SNC Lavalin would face prosecution.

Following that hearing, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer called for Trudeau’s resignation.

“I support Andrew Scheer’s request for the RCMP to open an investigation into the troubling events detailed in Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s testimony,” Warawa said.

