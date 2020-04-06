Langley-Aldergrove MP donates pay boost to local charities

Many MPs are donating the automatic pay increase to coronavirus-related causes

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta is joining many of his colleagues in donating his 2020 pay raise to local charities.

“With people in my constituency losing their jobs during this time of crisis and an ever-greater need for us to look out for our neighbours, I, along with many of my Conservative colleagues, have decided to donate my 2020 increase to local charities,” van Popta wrote in a message to local residents.

“This unprecedented crisis calls for the government to think about how we can put more money into the pockets of Canadians, and I would like to model this action in my role as your member of Parliament,” he said.

Van Popta said his donations will go directly to the front line of those who are most vulnerable right now.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen is also donating her salary increase to charities.

