Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (Tako van Popta/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta takes issue with ‘assault-style’ firearm ban

‘The ban targets many of my constituents who are innocent, law abiding productive members of society’

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove, has taken issue with the federal government’s Friday morning announcement that it will be banning 1,500 types of assault-style rifles.

In a post on social media, van Popta said the ban targets many of his constituents in Langley Township who are innocent, law abiding, productive members of society who enjoy hunting and going to the gun range.

“Why does the Liberal government plan to spend tax-payer’s dollars to buy back legally owned and safely used guns?,” van Popta asks in the post, suggesting the Liberal government could be directing funding into border enforcement to help stop illegal assault weapons from being smuggled into and around the riding.

The ban includes guns that have been used in past Canadian shootings, such as the Ruger Mini-14 which was used in the Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal in 1989, the M14 semi-automatic which was used in the 2014 Moncton shooting, the Beretta CX4 Storm which was used in the Dawson College shooting and the CSA-VZ-58 which the gunman attempted to use in the Quebec Mosque shooting.

READ MORE: Feds ban more than 1,500 assault style rifles in Canada

van Popta could not be reached for further comment about his views on the announcement.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Next story
COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Just Posted

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta takes issue with ‘assault-style’ firearm ban

‘The ban targets many of my constituents who are innocent, law abiding productive members of society’

‘I love you – stay away’ says Langley senior to family

Retirement community Magnolia Gardens offers tips for a safe Mother’s Day amid COVID-19

Abbotsford police arrest suspect who allegedly brought BB gun to Highstreet Mall store

Staff call police after suspect allegedly dropped gun on store floor by accident

VIDEO: Langley teachers sing to students to keep connected during COVID

Local elementary school works to engage with students

VIDEO: Aldergrove teachers find new ways to better student’s lives during pandemic

Betty Gilbert and Shortreed teachers and students swap smiles with entertaining videos

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Chilliwack-Hope MP calls Liberal firearms regulations ‘cowardly and underhanded’

MP Mark Strahl questions timing and effectiveness of banning certain firearms

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Fraser Valley poultry processing plant ordered to remain closed due to COVID-19

Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry says it’s ‘taking a breather’ while store, office remain open

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

Most Read