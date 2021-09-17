LANGLEY-ALDERGROVE: Rayna Boychuk runs again

Each candidate was invited to provide a brief biography and answers to five key election questions

ABOUT THE CANDIDATE

Age: 46

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: I have not held office in the past.

Bio: Rayna Boychuk has been working as a mortgage broker for the past 13 years and has called Langley home since 2016.

Her decision to step into politics was based on her passion for human rights and her firm beliefs in personal choice and freedoms.

Rayna believes that Canadians are strong and resilient people, and as a collective they all strive for the same goals: To be happy, healthy, at peace, abundant, and free.

Rayna believes it is time for Canada to experience a unique and extraordinary event on a united front; Rayna believes it’s time for the people to take their power back.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rayna-Boychuk/

Website: www.rayna-boychuk.com

Telephone : 778-874-0600

ELECTION QUESTIONS:

1. Would you support a federal vehicle tax based on CO2 emissions?

Boychuk: “No”

2. Does your party have a plan to fill the many staff vacancies in the RCMP?

Boychuk: “Don’t know”

3. Would you support the federal government cancelling the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to fight climate change?

Boychuk: “No, I do not support the cancellation of The Trans Mountain Pipeline to fight climate change because climate change is based on flawed models that have consistently failed time and time again at correctly predicting our future.

It’s time we take a practical and proven approach to climate change and start looking at the real causes of it.

Despite the demand for alternative sources of energy global demand for oil is expected to keep rising for decades.

It is also a well known fact that Canada’s landlocked oil has been supported and funded by American foundations such as the Rockefeller brothers and the Tides Foundation. The cancellation of pipelines in this province and this country have nothing to do with the concern over the climate or our environment and everything to do with who is lining whose pockets.”

4. Should Ottawa provide cash incentives to parents for fully vaccinating children, including vaccination against COVID, flu, measles, etc.?

Boychuk: “No, Ottawa should definitely not provide cash incentives to parents for fully vaccinating their children.

In all honesty I find this question rather odd: Isn’t incentivizing a medical procedure coercion and manipulation?

Secondly, why are we even asking about vaccinating children against COVID when the data consistently proves that children are highly unaffected by this virus? So again, my answer is no.”

5. Given our inability to make vaccines at the start of the pandemic, should Ottawa double its investment in research, science, and tech startups?

Boychuk: “Don’t know”

