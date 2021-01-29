Langley animal hospital earns highest certification from veterinary society, only second in Canada

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital has been certified at the highest level by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, the second veterinary hospital in Canada to achieve the designation and the only hospital south of the Fraser River. (Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital/Facebook)

A Langley animal hospital is reaching new heights.

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital (BBVSH) has been certified at the highest level by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society (VECCS), the second veterinary hospital in Canada to achieve the designation and the only hospital south of the Fraser River.

The society has certified the local veterinary hospital as a Level 1 veterinary emergency and critical care facility.

To achieve this certification, the highest of VECCS’ three levels, the hospital had to establish that it was properly staffed, trained, and equipped to handle any major emergency – particularly those considered life-threatening – experienced by dogs and cats.

“For people whose pet is a member of the family, there’s nothing that matters more than that pet’s well-being,” said Dr. Tiffany Jagodich, a criticalist and BBVSH’s medical trauma director.

“What ultimately matters to pet owners living south of the Fraser River about our VECCS Level 1 certification is knowing that they have a nearby hospital that can handle those time-sensitive situations when their pet’s life is on the line.”

The hospital says they have invested in on-site specialized technology – such as a ventilator, high-flow oxygen, a MRI, a CT scanner and equipment that enables live video images during procedures, such as surgery – to support their staff.

“Our vision is to provide pet owners in B.C. an emergency and specialty hospital that can give their pet the same level of medical care that one would find at a human hospital,” said Dr. Geoffrey Hutchinson, BBVSH’s co-owner and a surgeon.

