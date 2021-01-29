Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital has been certified at the highest level by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, the second veterinary hospital in Canada to achieve the designation and the only hospital south of the Fraser River. (Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital/Facebook)

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital has been certified at the highest level by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, the second veterinary hospital in Canada to achieve the designation and the only hospital south of the Fraser River. (Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital/Facebook)

Langley animal hospital earns highest certification from veterinary society, only second in Canada

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is a Level 1 emergency and critical care facility

A Langley animal hospital is reaching new heights.

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital (BBVSH) has been certified at the highest level by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society (VECCS), the second veterinary hospital in Canada to achieve the designation and the only hospital south of the Fraser River.

READ MORE: Most popular dog names and breeds in Langley

The society has certified the local veterinary hospital as a Level 1 veterinary emergency and critical care facility.

To achieve this certification, the highest of VECCS’ three levels, the hospital had to establish that it was properly staffed, trained, and equipped to handle any major emergency – particularly those considered life-threatening – experienced by dogs and cats.

“For people whose pet is a member of the family, there’s nothing that matters more than that pet’s well-being,” said Dr. Tiffany Jagodich, a criticalist and BBVSH’s medical trauma director.

“What ultimately matters to pet owners living south of the Fraser River about our VECCS Level 1 certification is knowing that they have a nearby hospital that can handle those time-sensitive situations when their pet’s life is on the line.”

READ MORE: A real-life tale of survival for B.C. dog who appeared in film about a plane crash

The hospital says they have invested in on-site specialized technology – such as a ventilator, high-flow oxygen, a MRI, a CT scanner and equipment that enables live video images during procedures, such as surgery – to support their staff.

“Our vision is to provide pet owners in B.C. an emergency and specialty hospital that can give their pet the same level of medical care that one would find at a human hospital,” said Dr. Geoffrey Hutchinson, BBVSH’s co-owner and a surgeon.

@langleytimes
tips@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsLangleyVeterinarians

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Langley MRI has already scanned more than 500 patients

Just Posted

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital has been certified at the highest level by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, the second veterinary hospital in Canada to achieve the designation and the only hospital south of the Fraser River. (Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital/Facebook)
Langley animal hospital earns highest certification from veterinary society, only second in Canada

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is a Level 1 emergency and critical care facility

The new MRI suite at Langley Memorial Hospital opened in December. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New Langley MRI has already scanned more than 500 patients

The new clinic at Langley Memorial was officially opened on Thursday

Langley Children has launched family fun initiatives in celebration of Family Literacy Week (Jan. 24-31). The theme for 2021 is Let’s Be Active. (Alicia Rempel/Special to Langley Advance Times)
How to celebrate family literacy week in Langley

Local outreach group launches initiatives

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)
Convicted pedophile faces new child porn charges

The investigation involved Langley, Vancouver, and provincial police teams

Attendees at Aldergroovy music festival (Vladimir Keremidschieff/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Filmmaker makes memory of Aldergrove’s own Woodstock a little less hazy

Carmen Pollard’s 10-part Knowledge Network series features segment on 1969 Beach Rock Festival

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

Most Read