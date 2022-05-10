Langley Arts Council gets $40,000 from Victoria

Langley Arts Council held a B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition in February. An artist applies finishing touches to a portrait of musician Darryl Klassen at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Arts Council will receive a provincial grant for $40,000 to go towards “arts infrastructure,” allowing them to continue holding events like drop-in painting classes and open mic nights.

The Aldergrove-based Langley Arts Council has a rich history in the community that stretches back to 1968, when it was known as the Langley Arts Society.

The group’s mandate is to encourage the practise of all art forms in the community, and to support artist-run groups, collectives, and businesses within Langley.

The funding was announced last week as part of $4 million in funding distributed across the province to 84 arts and cultural organizations.

The funding can be used for a wide variety of things, including buying specialized equipment, improving safety features, increasing accessibility, or planning and consultation work.

As part of this round of funding, 50 per cent of the money went to rural, remote, or Indigenous communities.

“The Langley Arts Council is such a great resource for artistic expression in the community,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley-East. “This funding under the specialized equipment stream will ensure that even more people can explore the arts!”

“Arts programs give so much to the community and the Langley Arts Council is no exception!” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley.

The Arts Infrastructure Program was established in 2020, and usually distributes $2 million a year. That was doubled in 2021 with an additional $2 million in cash.

