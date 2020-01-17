(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley auto thieves given notice

Police have a new campaign to stop thefts from cars

Starting just before Christmas, hundreds of Langley residents got a bright black, white, and yellow flyer in their mailboxes.

It’s a gift from the Langley RCMP, with a purpose.

“NOTHING TO STEAL BUT THIS SIGN,” it reads. “PLEASE DON’T STEAL THIS SIGN.”

The cards are designed to hang on the rear view mirror like a parking pass.

The back of the sign reminds people of commonsense rules for preventing auto crime, such as keeping doors locked, and removing tools. The signs also list the top-10 stolen items from a car, including smartphones, work tools, credit cards, cash and coins, and garage door openers.

“I want people to carry this,” said Const. Bert Kyobela, who was a key organizer of the campaign.

The signs are designed to be very noticeable in cars.

“You’re letting the would-be thieves know, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be an easy target,’” said Kyobela.

The cards were being sent to areas where the Langley RCMP wants to tackle thefts from automobiles, one of the perennial problems when it comes to property crimes.

While burglaries and thefts of cars are lower than they were in years past, thieves continue to break into cars, stealing purses, sunglasses, cellphones and other small electronics, IDs, and even small change from cupholders.

In his December presentation to Langley Township council, Supt. Murray Power, head of the Langley detachment, noted theft from autos was slightly down, but was still entirely preventable.

The number one policing concern for citizens in Langley remains property crime, Power told the Township council.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dad of missing Abbotsford woman charged after allegedly exposing himself in park
Next story
Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Just Posted

Crews called to “suspicious” house fire in Fort Langley

Langley RCMP is investigating

Not over yet: Mixture of snow, freezing rain on way as winter storm tapers in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada releases weather alert for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

WEATHER: Another wintry storm to hit Langley

Some Friday morning University classes are cancelled due to weather conditions

Aldergrove soccer player makes history as first in CPL sold to another league

Midfielder Joel Waterman was transferred from Calgary’s Cavalry FC to a U.S. Major League soccer team

Aldergrove pool shut down amid ‘extremely cold weather’

It was a circumstance foretold by Aldergrove pool society advocates in 2015

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Dad of missing Abbotsford woman charged after allegedly exposing himself in park

Barry Shpeley charged with sexual assault and assault

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

VIDEO: Semi driver records 22 crashes in one icy trip from Chilliwack to Abbotsford

‘Treacherous’ morning had emergency crews struggling to reach stranded drivers

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Most Read