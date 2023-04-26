Langley ballerina dances on stage in Sleeping Beauty production

Karina Collins will perform in The Sleeping Beauty with Coastal City Ballet in Vancouver and Surrey

Karina Collins has been in ballet since she was 12 years old. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A long-time Langley ballerina will dance in Coastal City Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 23 and Surrey on Friday, June 9.

Karina Collins, 23, from Brookswood, first tried ballet when she was only two years old, but was “too wild” for the class and enrolled in gymnastics instead. That all changed when she was 12.

She was inspired by The Nutcracker to try ballet again, and her mom encouraged her to find a studio in Langley offering classes.

Most dancers start ballet at age two or three, so the late start posed a challenge for Collins in her pre-teen years.

“Little 12-year-old me called all the studios in Langley asking if I could take some classes. All were full but this one Russian teacher. I’d say she was the best in Langley, took me under her wing,” Collins explained.

Karina Collins has performed across the Lower Mainland, Whistler, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Italy, and Germany. (David Cooper Workshops/Special to Langley Advance Times)

For the next five years, Collins learned everything about ballet from her first instructor.

She considered quitting ballet when she finished at Goh Ballet Academy, unsure if it was the right career choice for her. However, with encouragement from her mom, Collins committed to the art and her career took off.

“I was given a lot of opportunities from my former director and she seemed to see something in me that made me realize I shouldn’t stop because I clearly have something to offer.”

While it’s not an easy career, it’s been a rewarding one.

This is the third time Collins has danced in The Sleeping Beauty, previously playing one of the fairies with Coastal City and last year with Oklahoma City Ballet. This year she will play one of the jewels.

“I really like Aurora, it was the first variation that I ever did for a competition when I was little and it brings back good memories.”

A highlight for Collins was the grand audition in Italy, where multiple directors were scouting, because she was invited by a director of the ballet company with Theatre Koblenz in Germany — a dream come true for her.

This is the third time Karina Collins has performed in The Sleeping Beauty ballet. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Collins has also performed throughout the Lower Mainland and Whistler, as well as Oklahoma, Minnesota, Italy, and, most recently, Germany.

The Sleeping Beauty production takes place at The Vancouver Playhouse on Tuesday, May 23 and Surrey Arts Centre on Friday, June 9.

Tickets can be bought at http://www.coastalcityballet.com/tickets.html.

