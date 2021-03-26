The Vancouver Giants take on the number 1 team in the league when they play the Kamloops Blazers Friday, March 26, 2021. The public can watch online. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

The Vancouver Giants take on the number 1 team in the league when they play the Kamloops Blazers Friday, March 26, 2021. The public can watch online. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Langley-based Vancouver Giants have first game Friday in Kamloops hockey bubble

Fraser Health is still deciding how soon it can get a vaccination clinic open in the Langley Events Centre.

Normally at this time of year the Vancouver Giants (2019-20 record: 32-24-4-2) would be using the ice in the arena bowl, but the Langley-based team is taking part in a modified season that sees them live, sleep and play in a bubble in Kamloops along with the Blazers and Prince George Cougars. The Rockets and Victoria Royals are in a bubble in Kelowna.

The Giants, who have not been in a game for 384 days, take on the Blazers (2019-20 record: 41-18-3-1, first in B.C. Division) tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. and games are streamed online, because no spectators are allowed in the venues.

With the Giants out of town and other sports teams unable to use the venue, the building will become a clinic. Right now, the vaccination clinic in Langley is an outdoor drive-through set up on the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus.

“Planning is underway for the immunization clinic at the Langley Events Centre. We do not have an opening date available,” said Dixon Tam, Fraser Health communications.

The health authority, which is responsible for all health care provision within a region stretching from Delta to Boston Bar, announced it is working with various businesses and groups to open up clinics for faster vaccination against COVID-19.

The clinics will make use of hospitality industry staff who have been out of work due to the pandemic, as they assist medical staff.

“Facilitated through Immunize BC, our industry partners are supporting COVID-19 immunization clinics by providing staff to assist in non-clinical roles at some of our sites,” Tam explained. “These staff will assist in roles such as parking ambassadors to assist with traffic control, flow monitors to assist people with navigation, greeters, and check-in staff when people arrive on-site. They will also assist people with walking or filling out paperwork.”

“On average, Fraser Health’s mass immunization clinics require approximately 30 to 40 non-clinical staff members to help with day-to-day operations,” Tam said. “We are grateful for the assistance from our industry partners to help us operate our COVID-19 immunization clinics.”

• READ MORE: Vancouver Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

• READ MORE: Ostapchuk makes NHL list

Some municipalities are taking part in the vaccination clinics, such as Langley Township which owns the Langley Events Centre. The municipal partners in the clinics are helping with contributions of staff, furniture and supplies.

“There is no financial sponsorship involved as it applies to our industry partners,” Tam said.

The clinic will remain open at the LEC through phases 3 and 4 of the vaccination program, the most complex in B.C. history. Under B.C.’s accelerated timeline, everyone in the province who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will now be able to receive a first dose before July 1.

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Giants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care
Next story
Gun-control group urges MPs to vote against ‘unsalvageable’ Liberal firearms bill

Just Posted

The Vancouver Giants take on the number 1 team in the league when they play the Kamloops Blazers Friday, March 26, 2021. The public can watch online. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
Langley-based Vancouver Giants have first game Friday in Kamloops hockey bubble

Fraser Health is still deciding how soon it can get a vaccination… Continue reading

This Shoppers Drug Mart in Walnut Grove seen here in an undated Google photo has had an employee test positive for COVID-19, parent company Loblaws announced Friday, March 26. The business located at 20159 88th Ave. has not been listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure. (Google photo)
Employee at Walnut Grove Shoppers tests positive for COVID-19

Business is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure

Downtown Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Business Association encouraging clean storefronts with spring contest

$500 goes to the business with the most photos of them sweeping, dusting, or tidying

Black Press Media files
Ryan’s Regards: Millennials having a heck of a time with housing

A half-a-million over asking price for Langley home is not promising for first time buyers

Paul and Peter Luongo (centre) love sharing their passion for the ukulele with music students of all ages. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Uke leaders called to teach in international music sessions

In addition to joining global series, Peter and Paul Luongo launch new spring workshop in Langley

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

Teck file photo.
BREAKING: Teck fined $60M for contaminating B.C. rivers

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family of Greta Loewen, 11, who has had serious complications from spinal surgery. Greta required the surgery to stabilize her spine, which was damaged from cancer treatment.
GoFundMe campaign to help Abbotsford girl, 11, paralyzed after spinal surgery

Greta Loewen survived bone cancer, but treatment took a toll on her spine

Lauren Graham (right) is one of the main stars in Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which began streaming today on Disney+. This scene was filmed at Abbotsford Centre. (YouTube)
Abbotsford, Langley locations co-starring in new Mighty Ducks streaming series

Abbotsford Centre, UFV’s Building K and Langley’s George Preston Rec Centre featured in show

A screenshot of a Barry Neufeld-shared link with accompanying post in a private Facebook group. Screenshot obtained by PressProgress.
Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld tells parents to pull kids out of public school

Neufeld posted his advice on an anti-LGBTQ Facebook page

Most Read