Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta will be at a ceremony marking 70 years since Canadian soldiers fought at the Battle of Kapyong, held at the Gapyeong Memorial in Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Friday, April 16. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta will be at a ceremony marking 70 years since Canadian soldiers fought at the Battle of Kapyong, held at the Gapyeong Memorial in Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Friday, April 16. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley battle memorial marks 70 years since pivotal clash in Korean War

The Gapyeong Memorial will host a small, private ceremony this Friday

Members of the Korean-Canadian community, local politicians, and a historian are all expected to mark a historical anniversary of the Korean War on Friday, April 16 in Langley.

The event marks the April 22-25 Battle of Kapyong, where Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand troops blocked an advance towards South Korean capital Seoul by a full division of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army.

Guy Black, a military historian from Coquitlam, is walking between markers commemorating the battle and will finish his walk in Langley on April 16, at the Gapyeong Stone Korean War Memorial in the Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley.

He started his trek on Wednesday, April 7, at the Kap’Yong Memorial on Radar Hill in Tofino, and aims to complete his journey by 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at the Gapyeong Stone Korean War Memorial in Langley.

He said he’s always wanted to do a long-distance walk to mark a Korean War anniversary, and that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong in 1951.

“There was a Canadian battalion that held back Chinese soldiers from invading further south into Korea and capturing the capital city of Seoul. The Canadian soldiers stood alone on this hill and fought for two days. The odds were like seven-to-one.”

So far, he’s headed through snow and has endured some very sore feet as he treks 30-plus kilometres per day.

“COVID has made too many important anniversaries slip by, so that is why I am doing the walk, something kind of significant to honour Korean War veterans,” Black said. “Much more needs to be done to highlight veterans.”

Also planning to be present at Friday’s ceremony is Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta.

“I want to thank the veterans in our community and pay tribute to the more than 26,000 Canadians who served in the Korean War,” said van Popta.

The battle took place over a little over two days, as a massive Chinese offensive headed south with the aim of capturing Seoul, resulting in fierce fighting with Republic of Korean, American, and British troops.

The Canadians, Australians, and New Zealanders were part of a reduced brigade of Commonwealth troops that were called up to what is now known as Gapeyong County. The Australians and Canadians took up positions on a pair of hills, with the New Zealand artillery backing them up.

The Australians took the brunt of the fighting on the first day, with the Canadians defending their positions on the second day.

After halting the advance, the Commonwealth forces were relieved by a larger American battalion. Seoul was largely out of danger as the advance had been blunted.

A total of 10 Canadians died in the battle, and about 23 were wounded.

The memorial in Langley was installed in 2019.

READ MORE: War memorial: From small town Korea to a Langley park

READ MORE: Korean county donates masks to Langley

Donation of the memorial was facilitated by the Gapyeong Stone Committee, made up of members of the Korea Veterans Association of Canada, the Korean War Veterans Association, the Korean Veterans Association, and the Vietnam War Veterans Association.

The stone itself was quarried in Gapyeong, and the memorial joined the community’s other significant war memorials, including the Walk to Remember and commemorative structure for soldiers who fell in Afghanistan, as well as an oak tree grown from an acorn from Vimy Ridge.

Last year, the citizens of Gapyeong donated 8,000 disposable masks to Langley as the coronavirus pandemic was causing mass lockdowns, in honour of the connection between the two cities due to the memorial.

Black, the historian, can be reached by email at korea19501953@yahoo.com for anyone who would like to reach out to him.

– with files from Black Press Media

LangleyNorth KoreaParksvilleTofino,Veterans

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family of B.C. man killed by cop appeals to Attorney General for help

Just Posted

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta will be at a ceremony marking 70 years since Canadian soldiers fought at the Battle of Kapyong, held at the Gapyeong Memorial in Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Friday, April 16. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley battle memorial marks 70 years since pivotal clash in Korean War

The Gapyeong Memorial will host a small, private ceremony this Friday

Prince George Cougars triumph over the Langley-based Vancouver Giants Monday night, by the score of 4-1. That follows a similar defeat on Saturday by the same team. (Cougar’s Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)
Vancouver Giants fall in 4-1 loss to Prince George

WHL hockey team goes up against Victoria in Kamloops on Thursday

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
COVID cases recorded at 5 Langley schools

14 schools remain on Fraser Health exposure list

Trinity Western University’s Student Association organized a celebration parade for graduating students Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Trinity Western University/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
University student association hosts grad parade at Langley campus

Students honoured with special Saturday event

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Judge to rule on final witness in Langley child murder trial

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis has lasted far longer than expected

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

In a 2019 photograph, Yin Yin Din held a picture of her brother Kyaw Naing Din, 54, and her late father Hla Din who passed away in 2014, during a trip to Victoria. (The News files)
Family of B.C. man killed by cop appeals to Attorney General for help

The Din family want B.C. Attorney General David Eby to forward their case to Crown

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Of 46 arrests made between March 16 and 19 at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, 27 suspected shoplifters are now facing charges. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)
RCMP arrest 46 people in 4 days during Metrotown shoplifting crackdown

$4,800 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to businesses inside of the mall

Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)
‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Kao Macaulay, 23, is accused of breaking into home on March 30

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Most Read