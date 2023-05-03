Langley Bed Bath & Beyond space to be replaced by Canadian chain

Doug Putman, owner of the new chain taking over 21 Bed Bath & Beyond locations, including Langley’s, in the wake of the American chain’s bankruptcy. (rooms+spaces)

Bed Bath & Beyond is gone, but the space it occupied in Langley will become home to a new housewares chain, whose stores will start to open this summer.

The chain, dubbed rooms + spaces, is taking over 21 of the Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby locations that were vacated following the American-owned chain’s shutdown and subsequent bankruptcy.

The new chain was started by Doug Putman, who has a track record of picking up the wreckage of American-owned stores in Canada, as he bought Toys R Us Canada in 2021, and previously acquired the leases for HMV Canada, which became Sunrise Records. He also now owns the UK’s remaining HMV locations.

The rooms + spaces outlets will host similar stock to Bed Bath & Beyond, with the announcement saying they will carry “a broad range of products for every room in the home,” including towels, cherry pitters, bed wedges, and charcuterie boards.

The takeover of the spaces will include 800,000 square feet of retail space for the new chain.

“The creation of a new home brand was a natural addition to my retail portfolio, which now provides shoppers with everything they need across the baby, toy and home categories,” Putman said in a statement.

Rooms + spaces will be led by Greg Dyer, former general manager of Bed Bath & Beyond Canada.

The company is looking to hire about 500 staff to start.

READ MORE: What’s next for Langley malls after Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond close?

READ MORE: Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Langley and across Canada

READ MORE: Nordstrom Rack shuts doors in Langley as chain leaves Canada

This year, both the Bed Bath & Beyond, its sister store Buy Buy Baby, both located in the Langley City Square plaza on the Bypass, and the Nordstrom Rack in the Willowbrook Mall announced closures. Both were shut down as entire Canadian arms of their parent companies closed up shop.

In addition to the Langley location, the new rooms + spaces chain will take over Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Vancouver, Victoria, and Kelowna in B.C., as well as in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Newfoundland.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BankruptciesBusinessLangley