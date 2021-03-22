The trio behind Corbicula Pollen in Langley are bee pollen expert Casey Aelbers (R), Jason Essaunce and Carolyn Essaunce (L) who established the first bee pollen business in B.C. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The trio behind Corbicula Pollen in Langley are bee pollen expert Casey Aelbers (R), Jason Essaunce and Carolyn Essaunce (L) who established the first bee pollen business in B.C. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley bee pollen business weathers pandemic

With some well-timed help

Corbicula Pollen, a Langley farm that collects, harvests, and produces bee pollen, is the first of it’s kind in B.C. and only the third in Canada, according to co-owner Carolyn Essaunce.

Based in Murrayville, Corbicula takes its name from the part of a bee’s hind leg used for carrying pollen, a product that is used as a healthy of source protein and vitamins, and as a treatment for seasonal allergies.

Essaunce describes harvesting pollen as “tricky, unique process,” involving hundreds of bee colonies at the farm and elsewhere in the area, one that collects about 2,5000 lbs. a year.

“We sell out every year,” she said.

“Pollen is a really under served market.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Why Werner Klann is putting up Mason Bee homes in a Langley City park

Then, COVID-19 hit.

“At first everything halted,” she recalled, but business has rebounded, in no small part due to a program that helps businesses get through the pandemic.

Co-owner Jason Essaunce explained that for years, Corbicula Pollen had relied primarily on farmers markets and community events to sell their products.

“When the pandemic hit, these events were either cancelled or had increased restrictions limiting our access to consumers.”

Along came the Food Business Refresh Program, a $650,000 cost-shared program launched in October of 2020 by the province, in partnership with the Small-Scale Food Processing Association and Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Refresh helps participants access business coaching and food industry expertise to help small businesses adapt to the changing conditions of the pandemic.

“The Refresh Program helped us pivot to in-house production by helping us purchase our own equipment and by introducing us to other processors and food industry support programs,” Jason said.

“By processing and packaging our bee pollen ourselves, we’ll save money and have better control over the quality of our product.”

Refresh also helped create an online store at corbicula.ca to reach consumers.

READ ALSO: Latest government funding to benefit bee health in B.C.

More than 70 small businesses have benefited so far.

Lana Popham, provincial agriculture, food and fisheries minister said, throughout the pandemic, farmers, fishers and food and beverage processors have shown “incredible resilience.”

Langley EAST MLA Megan Dykeman, a long-time farmer, said she appreciatesthe need, “especially in the midst of this pandemic, to provide support for farmers.”

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier, noted “it’s been a tough year” for local businesses like Corbicula, who can use the program to help “navigate the disruptions of COVID-19.”

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID vaccine rollout set to shift into high gear with major surge in expected deliveries
Next story
Federal NDP calls on government to eliminate for-profit long-term care

Just Posted

After a series of delays, the move by Adrian’s at the Airport restaurant into new premises finally happened on Sunday, March 14, and owner Demetre Exarhopoulus, seen here inside the new restaurant, was relieved (Langley Advance Times file)
After many setbacks and delays, Adrian’s at the Airport in Langley has, finally, opened its new premises

Owner Demetre Exarhopoulos isn’t celebrating just yet

Easter Bunny and friend ‘Kat’ were meeting kids online via videoconferencing on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A virtual visit with the Easter Bunny, in Langley

Wilowbrook Shopping Centre sets up video meetings for kids

A City resident is against having more shopts selling cannabis in the community. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident disagrees with the proliferation of cannabis shops

They are the last thing Langley needs, letter writer argues

The trio behind Corbicula Pollen in Langley are bee pollen expert Casey Aelbers (R), Jason Essaunce and Carolyn Essaunce (L) who established the first bee pollen business in B.C. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley bee pollen business weathers pandemic

With some well-timed help

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle incident blocking the left lane before 248th Street on Highway 1 in Langley, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: Highway 1 vehicle incident in Langley cleared

Delays expected as congestion eases

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on Monday after a 2019 standoff with police. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in rural Kootenays found guilty on 4 charges

But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Petition asks Ottawa to review overall effect of expanded coal-mining in Alberta

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Most Read