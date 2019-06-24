Jason Aasen, last seen in early May in Langley.

Langley berry-picker missing since May 6

Police are asking for tips to find Jason Aasen

A Langley man last seen on May 6 is missing, and local RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Jason Aasen was reported missing on May 22, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP detachment.

Aasen has no fixed address and generally lives in a tent in the bush, travelling with a small black dog named Heidi.

In the past, he has earned money picking berries, and it is possible he had gone to the South Okanangan for work, Largy said.

The missing man is Caucasian, 43 years old, 5’8” and 161 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of a lightning bolt in the corner of his right eye, said Largy.

Anyone with information that can help the RCMP locate Aasen is asked to call them at 604-532-3200.

