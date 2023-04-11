Langley-born ukuleleist to perform classical music concert on Sunday

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students

Cellist Anne Janelle and ukuleleist James Hill will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, April 16. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley-born ukuleleist James Hill returns with his wife, cellist Anne Janelle, to perform in the Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, April 16.

Their performance is part of Langley Community Music School’s Concerts Cafe Classico series. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students.

The event will start at 2:30 p.m. with a conversation with Hill and Janelle, hosted by the school’s artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann. There will be a short break with complimentary coffee and refreshments before the performance begins at 3:15 p.m.

“We’ve been looking forward to this unique performance all year,” Bergmann said. “I guarantee that the audience will be charmed and entertained by these world-class musicians.”

Joel Stobbe, program coordinator for the music school, said they’re excited for alumnus Hill to return as a successful musician.

“The students are looking forward to learning from the duo who are well known not only for their artistic endeavours, but also for their savvy marketing and business approach to the music industry,” he said.

Hill is a classically trained musician who studied violin at the Langley music school and was a member of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble. He has released many albums during his career, and was nominated for a JUNO Award with his released of The Old Silo.

Janelle has performed with pop artists such as Kane West, Bruce Cockburn, and Holly Cole. As a singer, songwriter, and cellist, she has released four albums including True Love Don’t Weep with Hill. The album earned them a Canadian Folk Music Award for best traditional album of the year in 2009.

For more information and to book tickets for the concert, visit LangleyMusic.com.

The duo will also lead a free workshop about a career in the music industry on Monday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. RSVP is required due to limited space at info@langleymusic.com.

