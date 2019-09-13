BREAKING: Langley boy sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by ‘impaired driver’

One of two Friday hit-and-runs an ‘impaired’ Langley driver is believed to be a part of

A series of car collisions involving young victims and an alleged impaired driver that fled the scene caused widespread road closures on 232 Street in Langley on Friday afternoon.

Air ambulance touched down after a young boy was struck by a dark blue Nissan Rogue at the 4900-block of 232 Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

The 29-year-old female driver from Langley, fled the collision to be found later and taken into custody, said Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

The 12-year-old that was struck remains in critical condition and in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

A male passenger was also arrested after he allegedly attempted to hide the vehicle after the collision, Largy added.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run was the second of its kindon Friday to occur at the hands of the driver, who was believed to be driving impaired, Largy continued.

It is believed the driver also struck an 18 year old leaving school near Langley Senior Secondary School. The teen sustained injuries requiring medical care, but not life-threatening.

The vehicle in question was located a short time later by police, Largy added.

ICARS (Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service) is currently at the scene on 232 Street, offering support to Langley Criminal Collision Investigators.

Anyone that witnessed either collision or others involving the Nissan Rogue and has not spoken to police is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

It is anticipated that 232 Street will remain closed for most of the evening, possibly to reopen at around midnight, Largy finished.