Langley businesses ordered to shut down due to COVID among workers

CKF and a clothing company have been shuttered this week

CKF’s Langley manufacturing plant is the subject of a closure ordered by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 among employees. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley manufacturer CKF and a local clothing company have been placed under workplace closure orders by Fraser Health as part of the new restrictions on businesses where three or more COVID-19 cases are detected among employees.

According to Fraser Health’s listing of closed businesses, CKF was ordered closed on Tuesday, April 13.

There is no information on the website as to whether the entire workplace or just a portion has been closed. Closures are for a minimum of 10 days.

The Langley Advance Times is attempting to contact CKF for comment. There is no indication on the Fraser Health website of how many workers at the plant had contracted COVID-19.

In addition to CKF, two other Langley-area businesses have already been shut down.

Midland Liquidators is on the Langley Bypass on the Surrey-Langley border and was also given a shut down order on April 13, and Lago Marketing, a clothing company in the Carvolth area, was given a closure order on April 12.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID, we’ll be closed for 10 days,” says a message on the Lago Apparel phone line.

It was just last week that Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s chief medical officer, put a new order into place giving WorkSafeBC and the health regions the power to shut down workplaces.

READ MORE: WorkSafe BC can now shut down businesses for 10 days due to COVID-19

WorkSafe BC told Black Press Media “prevention officers are limited to serving closure notices to businesses when directed to do so by a medical health officer.”

After the business has reopened, the agency will conduct an inspection to review the employer’s COVID-19 safety plan.

“We recognize, of course, there are many workplaces that cannot be closed,” Henry said, denoting the necessity of police stations and health-care facilities.

There are already 24 Fraser Health-area businesses listed as having been shut down, including restaurants, retail outlets, offices, and manufacturers.

