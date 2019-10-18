Fraser Health has lots of information about flu shots which are now available in Langley. (Fraser Health poster)

Langley can get flu shots now

Flu vaccinations are usually available earlier in October but there were production delays this year

Langley, flu shots are now available.

The availability of vaccine was delayed. Typically shots start in early October but production problems delayed delivery this flu season.

Now public health units, doctors offices and pharmacies will be playing catch up.

A new poll by Insights West is showing that people are changing where they get their jabs.

Four in 10 who plan to get a shot say they will go to a pharmacy to get the vaccinations. About one in 10 people say they will go to public health clinics and about one quarter say they turn to their doctors when it comes time to get the needle. The results also showed that about one in 10 people will get their flu vaccinations at their places of work.

Most people are aware that pharmacists can administer flu vaccinations and about 90 per cent of pharmacies offer the service.

The survey also delved into people who opt not to get flu shots. Some Canadians still cite a lack of convenience as a deterrent to getting the flu shot. Among those Canadians who said they don’t plan to get vaccinated this year, the poll found that one in 10 say it is too much hassle and two in 10 indicated that they just won’t get around to it.

This year’s vaccine

There are several inactivated influenza vaccines and one live attenuated influenza vaccine available in B.C. before and during the annual flu season. Health professionals decide on which one to administer based on the individual’s medical history.

Free for many

Pregnant women, seniors 65 and older, people with chronic conditions, and children and their families can get the shots for free.

In Langley, families with children from six months of age up to age four and the members of their households can get flu shots at the public health unit, 20389 Fraser Hwy., by appointment.

For children over the age of five years, adults and seniors, the flu vaccination is available from your doctor, walk-in clinic or pharmacy. Visit the BC Flu Clinic Locator for details.

